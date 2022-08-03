Property taxes may soon be restored to where they were in 2017, which would mark the first increase for the city of Bowling Green since 2003.
“As the city continues to see increases in every aspect of operating and capital costs … we’re looking to recapture the 2017 tax rate,” Bowling Green Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward said during a public hearing on tax rates before Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The city continues to grow, as evidenced by the rise in assessed value of real estate in city limits. According to Schaller-Ward, that total is now over $6.4 billion, a 5.1% growth rate over 2021 and an uptick of close to $314 million.
New property assessed value increased by 1.5%, or approximately $90 million, over 2021. Existing property assessed values rose by 3.7%, over $223 million. The current property tax rate has remained the same since 2018 at 20.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Schaller-Ward made the recommendation to restore existing property tax rates to where they were in 2017, which was 20.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. This means property valued at $100,000 would generate $206 in taxes rather than $205 at the current rate.
Schaller-Ward said the current property tax rate of 20.5 cents per $100 of value “could produce $12.5 million in potential revenue.” Since the city only has a collection rate of 94% due to homestead exemptions and exonerations, those revenues could be closer to $11.75 million, falling under the 2023 budgeted amount.
Schaller-Ward said the increase to 2017 levels could generate an extra $60,000 in revenue for the city’s operating budget. The increase to 20.6 cents is within the 4% maximum allowable increase that is not subject to recall.
“So any local government can take this 4%, we can go forward with it and we don’t have to worry about a petition or have it be on a ballot or anything like that,” Schaller-Ward said. “If we go above 4%, then there are some additional restrictions and requirements."
She told the commissioners that if the increase is made, it would mark just the 10th increase in real property taxes in 32 years.
“On one hand I do understand why we need to (increase rates), but I also am struggling,” Commissioner Melinda Hill said. “... it is concerning to me that we are going to raise this when everything across our country is going up, and it’s just hard for me to want to do that to our citizens even though it is a small amount.”
City Manager Jeff Meisel said he also wasn't a fan of raising the rates, but said the city wanted to avoid having to lower them by exceeding 4.5% annual growth in existing property assessed values, which “mandates a rate reduction.”
“It’s like a buoy that goes up and down, you have to go both ways,” Meisel said. “If you only go one way, and that way is down … we may start hitting years where we're above that 4% and have to take the rate down, which puts us even further behind later on.”
Schaller-Ward said she was more comfortable recommending a “small, incremental adjustment” than coming to the board next year and saying “I need a $9 increase.”
The potential increase in rates will be on the Board of Commissioner's meeting agenda for Aug. 16.