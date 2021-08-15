The growth in housing, and housing prices, is paying off for the city of Bowling Green.
The city is proposing to keep the property tax rate at the current rate of $0.205 per $100 of assessed value but anticipates taking in an additional about $500,000 because of the increase in property values and new development in the city.
The city is looking at a 5.7% increase in revenue from property taxes. The increase breaks down as 3.2% growth in existing property values and 2.5% in new property, according to City Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward.
The growth in property values in recent years “is very fortunate because (property taxes) was a stabilizer during the pandemic,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
Occupational taxes, assessed on each job in the city, did take a hit among business closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
But continued growth has allowed the city to hold the line on tax rates for more than a decade. In fact, the property tax rate has been adjusted down in recent years because state law limits the amount of additional revenue that can be captured year to year.
Schaller-Ward noted that city residents should not see an increase in property taxes if the proposed rate is adopted – unless their property value was reassessed. That process is handled by the county Property Valuation Administrator’s Office and is not a function of city government.
The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky reported that the average price of a residential home was $259,254 in June, compared to $227,153 in June 2020. Total sales volume in June reached $89.4 million, up 20% from May’s record-breaking numbers.
That trend will likely continue for some time as local home sales continue to set records.
“It’s a seller’s market,” Meisel said, noting that the property tax revenue from rising home prices will likely be even more evident in next year’s financials. “We may see that next year.”
Other city revenue also continues to grow. In June, city commissioners approved a 2022 fiscal year budget of $122 million. The 2021 FY adopted budget saw revenue of $110,342,427, while the adopted 2022 FY budget forecasts revenue at $122,340,267 – a 10.9% increase.
The city is holding a required public hearing on the proposed property tax rate at 4 p.m. Aug. 26. The hearing will be held virtually. More information is available at https://www.bgky.org/files/SkJLbA6E.jpeg.