Bowling Green is raising its occupational tax rate for the first time in 20 years.
The Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to raise the rate from 1.85% to 2%, effective next January.
The 1.85% figure had sat steady since 2007 when it was brought down from the 2% rate set in 2003.
Commissioners Melinda Hill, Sue Parrigin and Mayor Todd Alcott voted yes on the 0.15% increase. Commissioners Dana Beasley-Brown and Carlos Bailey voted no.
“We’ve received emails. They’ve asked us to tighten our belts,” Hill said. “For our citizens, you can’t ask for a more frugal management team than what you have in place in the city of Bowling Green.”
Hill said she was voting yes for “our people in blue, for our firefighters, for our sidewalks, for streets, for my grandchildren, everyone’s grandchildren, our management team."
“I want Bowling Green to continue to be the best,” she said.
Parrigin said she has “not once” placed a vote to garner political capital for herself or others.
“I vote for what I believe is best,” Parrigin said. “I do not vote for a vote.”
She said that as a conservative, she is “wired to believe in minimizing the cost of government” and maximizing the benefits to those it serves.
“There comes a time when we must look toward the future and ensure the quality of life we all appreciate and enjoy,” Parrigin said. “That must take precedence.”
She said that the city has been doing more with less “for the last 15 years.”
“It’s simply become non-sustainable to keep the (same) level of services without the needed resources,” Parrigin said. “Forty-nine cents (of each tax dollar) goes to police and fire. That would be the logical place to cut back … does Bowling Green really want to cut our public safety agencies? I don’t believe that to be true.”
Beasley-Brown said she could not vote yes due to the responses she received over the proposed increase.
“I can tell you that with rising inflation on everything from food to housing, this past year has been one of the hardest for working families trying to make ends meet,” she said. “There is no margin.”
She said she was grateful that the city is in a healthy financial position.
“Because of the city's financial stewardship and our nationally recognized economic development work, we have an opportunity, and also I believe a responsibility, to give our citizens and small businesses a buffer,” Beasley-Brown said. “To fully recover from the last two years and the uncertainty ahead. That is why I am voting no.”
Beasley-Brown and Bailey both previously voted no when the ordinance received its first reading two weeks ago.
“I’ve heard many people, from all walks of life, in person, in emails, just telling me that this is going to hurt them,” Bailey said. “This is going to hurt them when they go to the doctor. All costs are going up. I have to listen to them.”
He added that supporting the city’s first responders and public safety officials goes beyond this one vote.
“Ultimately, it’s concerning that some members of this board of commissioners dismiss any dissenting votes as political,” Bailey said, returning fire at comments Alcott made at last month’s meeting.
At the board’s last meeting on April 18, Alcott said that a commissioner can “paint the appearance of being concerned and saying ‘no’ politically because their vote was not needed to do the right thing.”
The mayor said Tuesday that he might have been unfair with that statement.
“Maybe this isn’t about politics. Maybe this is true, heart-felt ‘doing what’s right’ from each of the commissioners,” Alcott said.
He said that in the military, you never send someone downrange without the equipment they need to “fight the fight.”
“We are not fighting the fight,” Alcott said. “We’re behind. Our police officers are 20 down. We need 80 more, between police and fire, in the next four years. We have to be ready and operational.”
Alcott has said previously that, as a conservative, the last thing he wants to do is raise taxes. He said it was a “tough call” and that his yes vote may cost him down the line when it is time to run for reelection.
“But I will always do the right thing,” Alcott said.
The increase will go into effect beginning Jan. 1. A person making $100,000 per year will be paying an extra $150 in occupational fees while someone making $20,000 would owe an extra $30 each year.
A handful of Bowling Green residents appeared before the board to offer public comment on the vote – two for it, and two against.
Local businessman Jim Johnson urged the board to "take a risk of irritating some taxpayers" and pass the increase.
"I'm going to pay more on this tax than most of you," Johnson said. "Let's please keep this the most wonderful community, I think in the country, to live in."
Gary Dillard, former president of the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, said the city has to "keep financing into the future" to ensure it and its services are still winners.
Tonja Tuttle, founder of Warren County Conservatives, said she appeared before the board Tuesday because "it is important to publicly state there are quite a few people who do not agree with the idea of raising the occupational tax."
"Presentation to community groups over the past few months appeared to have one agenda: to sell a tax hike," she said. "There didn't appear to be any interest in considering alternative ideas."
She said if her family doesn't have enough money, they don't eat steak – "And we certainly don't eat steak and ask someone else to pay for it."
Eric Tuttle said he came to the board as a businessman looking at a recession.
He said the tax increase would mean one less trip downtown or to a local restaurant each year for Bowling Green families.
"I'm going to pay more than $100. The thing is I can afford it," he said. "There's a lot of people in this town who can't."
Adjusting the tax rate had been a topic of conversation for the board since the issue was hashed out during its January work session. City Manager Jeff Meisel approached the board in February to consider an increase.
According to Meisel, going back to a 2% rate would bring in close to $5 million in additional revenue each year. Per the city’s FY 2022-23 budget, the bulk of its revenue – an expected $63 million – comes in the form of occupational fees.
According to data shared by the city, public safety expenses have gone up 41.2%, or close to $10 million, since 2013. Public works expenses have seen a $5 million increase and parks and recreation costs are up close to $2.3 million in the same period of time.
The city accounted for $57.4 million in personnel service expenses in this year’s budget, up from $42.3 million in 2019.
The city’s physical footprint has grown from 36.7 square miles in 2003 to 42.6 square miles in 2023, adding additional distance for city and public safety vehicles. Inflation on commodities like concrete and asphalt also played a role in Meisel’s ask.
“We have tried very hard to provide good services for a long time, but there is a cost of doing business,” Meisel told the board in February. “We’ve done all we feel we can with the 1.85% (rate).”