An Arbor Day celebration next week will seek to boost the number of trees in Bowling Green after many were destroyed during the deadly Dec. 11 tornadoes that devastated the city.
The Arbor Day event will be April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Kereiakes Park. In the case of rain or storms, the celebration will be held in a drive-thru setting at the park.
City arborist Jared Weaver said the event’s main purpose will be handing out free trees and tree care information.
“We are hoping that a lot of people will use this event to replant the trees they lost,” Weaver said. “Trees, of course, provide all kinds of great benefits for us. We are hoping that everyone who lost trees will come and help contribute to the forestry in Bowling Green.”
Weaver said the city usually gives away about 1,500 trees at the celebration.
The Arbor Day celebration is part of the city’s Tree City USA recognition, which it has held for 28 years. Part of earning that designation is hosting an annual Arbor Day event for the public.
“I’m looking forward to this,” Weaver said. “It’s a great opportunity for our citizens to visit our parks and get outdoors. It’s free to the public. We usually give out a couple of free trees per person based upon how large the crowd will be.”
The celebration will also feature activities for children and adults such as a bicycle rodeo, face painting, drawings for prizes, educational materials and more.
Weaver said the educational aspect of the event will be a large focus.
“We do a demonstration tree planting to show the proper way to plant a tree,” he said. “I will be there answering any tree-related questions the public may have. We will have all kinds of information on how to care for trees at the event.”
Several other groups and organizations will be present at the celebration and will be handing out free plants and tress as well.
The city’s free trees are funded through Bowling Green’s City Tree Board. Attendees will be able to select shade, flowering and evergreen trees.
– The city has a Tree Advisory Board that promotes urban forestry and has also been a part of the Tree City USA program since 1994. More information is available at www.bgky.org/tree/tree-city-usa.