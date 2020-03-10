Hoping to tear into the next phase of renovations at Bowling Green High School by June, the district’s school board Monday approved a review of early site work the district hopes to bid out in May.
“There’s a lot of work we need to do,” Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said, adding that work includes relocating utilities, earthwork for the high school’s new natatorium and other projects.
By starting this summer, the district is hoping to lay the groundwork for phase two renovations with minimal disruption to students and staff. After that, it hopes to dive into the first portion of phase two, which will include projects to replace the school’s natatorium and add new gymnasium and auditorium spaces.
The district hopes to radically transform its aging high school during this second phase. The wider scope of the project will add new common spaces, a media center and classroom space for world languages, computer technology, art, business education and family and consumer science, according to the district’s website.
All of this leads up to the new high school opening in August 2023.
Initially, district leaders anticipated the project wouldn’t reach its current point for several years, but the timeline has since moved up.
The district broke ground on phase one of the project in May 2018, with workers moving to build a roughly 90,000-square-foot classroom wing that contains most of the high school’s instructional space. Now that project is wrapping up, and district leaders are looking to what’s next.
“Now that we’re ready to go right away, there are some tweaks we got to make to jump right into phase two,” Fields said.
The early site work package will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval. Once that’s secured, the district can move ahead with the project. After the early site work is complete, the district would like to bid out the entire second phase of the project, possibly by late June, Fields said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.