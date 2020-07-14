Tentative plans to proceed with a mix of both in-person instruction and an online academy option for students in the Bowling Green Independent School District were given the go-ahead Monday by the district’s school board.
Beginning Aug. 10, schools in the district will open for the first 10 days of the school year with half of BGISD students attending school Monday through Thursday on alternating schedules, with Fridays given over to nontraditional instruction and planning.
Parents will be given the option to have their children attend the district’s Virtual Learning Academy, which will offer daily online meetings and classroom assignments through a learning management system – provided they have a high-speed internet connection and a reliable device.
“After surveys and talking about the difficulty of starting school back with all of our students, we were able to develop over time a hybrid plan that will allow us to start on Aug. 10,” Superintendent Gary Fields said, explaining the district’s reopening plan to the board.
By opening its schools at half capacity for the first 10 school days, the district hopes to welcome students back for in-person instruction, full-time, on Aug. 24.
“When we start back to school, we will have been four or five months out of school,” Fields said, explaining that temperature checks, mask use and social distancing will be fixtures of the coming school year.
“Recess is going to look different … Dismissal will look different,” he said.
That said, after the recent reveal of the district’s reopening plans, Fields told the board he believes parents are more at ease. He pointed to data the district collected from a feedback survey that indicated a strong preference for both in-person and online learning options.
“Everybody’s very nervous about starting back, but I think they’re at least a little more relieved that a hybrid plan is an option,” he said.
Plans to offer students masks are in the works. The district has purchased reusable masks from Fruit of the Loom, and it also has disposable masks on hand, Fields said.
For students who choose the online route, the district will help with ensuring families have reliable devices for their schoolwork.
The expansion of its 1:1 Chromebook initiative means students between the fourth and 12th grades will have access to a personal computer to complete their assignments.
The district will also continue to provide meals to students. During the board meeting, administrators discussed the possibility of sending students home with multiple days’ worth of meals or making food available for pickup at a designated site. Since schools closed in mid-March, more than half a million meals have been served, Food Services Director Dalla Emerson said.
“People are nervous … but also, we feel like we have a well thought-out plan,” Fields said.
The district is cementing its reopening plans as coronavirus cases spike in Kentucky and across the country. Fields said the district will continue to follow guidance and take its reopening efforts step by step. Intermittent closures are possible, however, based on a significant spike in cases or a recommendation from state officials that schools remain closed, he said.
“Right now, we’re going to continue to operate a plan like we are opening,” he said. “ ... The worst thing that happens is, we do all this planning and don’t get to use any of our plans that we develop right now, and if that’s the worst thing that happens, no one’s harmed by that.”
In other business Monday, the district’s school board granted Fields an “exemplary” annual evaluation across all three standards of cultural, human resources and collaborative leadership.
The board also moved to revise Field’s contract to include reimbursement of his retirement contribution each year for the remaining three years of his contract in an amount not to exceed $30,000 per year.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.