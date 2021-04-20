Bowling Green Independent School District employees should expect a 3% raise after the district’s school board met Monday to conduct business and hold an annual planning session, with the new “do-over” school year law as one key discussion item.
Calling the pay raises “well-deserved” and sorely needed after the district opted not to give them last year amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, Bowling Green school Superintendent Gary Fields lauded the efforts of district staff.
“Our 630 employees have been amazing over this past school year,” he said.
In the past 10 years, Fields said, the district has granted employees an average raise of just under 1%, which he acknowledged has not kept up with the cost-of-living increases other public sector employees receive.
“We have to move the needle,” Fields said, adding that the larger than average 3% increase is given “in acknowledgment that we didn’t give a raise” last year.
The board also discussed the newly enacted Senate Bill 128, which enables students to retake or supplement courses they’ve already taken. The law also gives high school senior athletes fifth-year eligibility if they choose to repeat a year, The Associated Press said.
Fields said the new law has presented several logistical challenges for staff to manage, including what classes a student could retake, scheduling hurdles and other issues.
Interested applicants have until May 1 to apply for the Supplemental School Year Program through a form available on the district’s website. After that deadline passes, it’s on the district’s school board to decide whether to accept all the applications or none of them, and it must make a decision by June 1.
The board also took action to create additional teaching positions for a new gifted and talented instructor and two new teachers who will work with the district’s English learner students at the elementary school level.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.