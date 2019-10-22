Following the debut of a new accountability system that rates schools from one to five stars, some educators are raising concerns that the ratings could be penalizing schools with more diverse student populations.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Bowling Green Board of Education discussed state assessment results from the 2018-19 school year, now available online at kyschoolreportcard.com.
The accountability system, which rates schools based on several performance factors, such as reading and math proficiency or year-to-year academic growth, also bars a school from earning a high rating if it has significant academic achievement gaps between student groups.
Schools that would have otherwise received four or five stars are instead docked one star for performance disparities – for instance, between black and white students – that are shown to be statistically significant.
Because of that, some school district leaders are questioning the fairness of the system.
“It’s very difficult to get five stars if you have a subpopulation that needs a lot of support,” Elisa Beth Brown, the district’s director of instructional programs, told the board. While she added that goal isn’t impossible, it raises a high bar.
In terms of overall ratings, most of the district’s schools scored at either four or three stars, with the latter rating signifying what Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has called, at the very least, “pretty good schools.”
However, Bowling Green Junior High School did lose out on a four-star rating due to achievement gaps for African American students, and Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, a mostly lower-income, black and Latino school, received a two-star rating.
When district officials looked at five-star schools in the region, Brown said they found a common thread: Their student populations were more homogeneous.
The Bowling Green Independent School District, and likewise Warren County Public Schools, educate many English-learner students.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields noted during the meeting that those students are accountable under the state system just one year after their school enrolls them.
Still, district officials say they are taking steps to learn from the data provided through this year’s accountability release.
At BGJHS, a recent schedule change introduced this year has freed up an hour each day for students to work with a teacher in areas they struggle with.
“They’ve never had that type of time built in to where they can do that,” Fields said.
The district is also currently using common assessments throughout its elementary schools to gather data that will help teachers craft interventions for students who need additional support. Teachers across the district will also be working with the assessment data at an upcoming professional development day in early November.
