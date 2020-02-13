Progress on the new and improved Bowling Green High School is proceeding on schedule, despite some modest cost increases that the district’s board of education authorized Monday.
“The net amount added up to $53,703.88 in change orders,” Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields wrote in an email to the Daily News on Wednesday.
With about $1 million initially set aside as a contingency fund for the project, $870,290.03 is remaining, Fields added.
In explaining the change orders, Fields wrote that roughly half of the amount went toward allowing workers to finish installing terrazzo flooring on the building’s second floor.
“All of the terrazzo flooring is now installed and only requires a final grinding once we have completed construction,” he said.
Other change orders included drainage and utility work that’s needed before the start of the next phase of renovations at BGHS.
The district hopes to begin the initial portion of phase II renovations this summer. Work will include a new natatorium and new auditorium and gymnasium spaces. A construction timeline on the school district’s website sets the completion date for the initial portion of phase II sometime during the fall of 2021.
The entire project is slated for completion in 2023. In the meantime, workers are chipping away at the renovations. Fields wrote the most recent work has been installing a large air-handling unit. Tile is also being installed in the school’s restrooms, and metal panels seen between windows on the building’s exterior are also being installed.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
