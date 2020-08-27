When students step into Bowling Green High School’s overhauled athletic complex in the fall of 2021, a new eight-lane running track and football stadium – complete with purple bleachers and the school’s iconic H graphic – will greet them.
That’s the major goal of phase three renovations at BGHS, the second-oldest public high school in Kentucky behind Louisville Male. On Wednesday, the district’s school board approved construction documents that include drawings detailing work on the $6.25 million renovation project.
Along with new, 40-foot tall bleachers for fans, the project will also include new restrooms and a concession stand. A new LED lighting system will replace the decrepit one the school is currently using.
“Our lighting is limping right now. It’s an original lighting system that’s 50 years old,” Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said. “It’ll be much more energy-efficient. So we’re really excited about that.”
An upgrade to the school’s running track, taking it from seven to eight lanes, will allow the school to host track meets, Fields said. A new visitors’ locker room will also be a boon for hosting athletic events, he said.
“Those are things that we just don’t have right now or are very limited in what we have,” Fields said.
Construction will begin immediately after the end of this year’s football season, Fields said.
“Our completion date is Aug. 1, 2021,” he said.
BGHS is also preparing to begin the brunt of phase two renovations, which will add a new auxiliary gym and replace the high school’s natatorium, among other features. Workers have been doing site work at the school over the summer.
“Sept. 8 is the official kickoff of the main phase of phase two,” Fields said, adding that bids for that phase have come in at about $16.5 million.
