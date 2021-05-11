Vowing that students impacted by the pandemic would get the help they need, the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education opted out of the state’s new Supplemental School Year Program, a product of Senate Bill 128, often called the school year “do-over” bill.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed SB 128 into law in late March, but ultimately, local school boards have the final say about whether they’ll participate in the Supplemental School Year Program. The district’s school board met on Monday in part to weigh the decision after receiving applications from 23 students. Under the law, school boards can approve all student applications or none.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields recommended that the board vote against joining the program, making the case that the bill was well-intentioned, but ultimately not necessary for the district to support its students.
“After receiving requests to provide a ‘do-over year’ from 23 students in grades 7-12, as well as reviewing each of their current schedules and academic progress, I do not recommend that our board of education proceed with offering 2021-2022 as a supplemental year, allowed under Senate Bill 128,” Fields told the board, reading from prepared remarks.
Contrary to what he expected, Fields said that not one K-6 grade student submitted an application. The district received applications from two seventh-graders, two eighth-graders, four 10th grade students, seven 11th grade students and eight 12th grade students.
After reviewing each case, Fields acknowledged that at least two students “struggled” with learning this year through the district’s virtual academy program. However, many of the students are A or B students grade-wise, Fields noted. Many also have strong support systems at home, he told the board.
Students submitted applications for a variety of reasons, Fields said. Some contended they did not have adequate access to ACT testing, which is a component of college admissions. Other students noted that the pandemic put them through a “tough year” of school, Fields said.
Addressing the ACT issue, Fields said the district has offered the assessment eight times since July of 2020. Every junior at Bowling Green High School also took the test this year as well, he said.
Still, Fields said school staff are capable of supporting students and addressing any learning loss going forward. He pointed out that the district was one of the first in the state to reopen for students and offer some form of in-person learning amid the pandemic and that schools also offered support services, athletic opportunities and extracurricular activities.
“I will ask that school officials from Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School contact each student requesting to repeat the current school year to discuss options for summer learning,” Fields said, reading from his recommendation to the board. “I believe we can continue to support each of these students with their future academic plans, and in most every case, avoid any unintended consequences of repeating a school year.”
Ultimately, the district’s school board voted unanimously to opt out of the Supplemental School Year Program.
Explaining his stance, board member Frank "Hamp" Moore, Jr. said he voted against joining the program with the understanding that school staff would work to support students case-by-case.
“These 23 requests will be dealt with on an individual basis,” he said.
The Warren County Board of Education has yet to make a decision on whether it will join the Supplemental School Year Program, though it has until June 1 to reach that decision. Its next scheduled board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at South Warren High School.
