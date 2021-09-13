The Bowling Green Independent School District will weigh a new property tax rate during a school board meeting Monday, with a public hearing slated to begin at 6 p.m. at 1211 Center St.
A notice recently published in the Daily News said the board will consider a proposed tax rate of 84.2 cents on real property and 84.5 cents on personal property, a rate that is expected to produce $14,756,611.
That rate represents a decrease from the current 84.5 cents for every $100 of real property. However, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said the slightly lower rate will actually result in increased revenue for the district.
“We are able to take the 4% revenue increase while dropping the rate … a result of increased property value and new property within school boundaries,” Fields told the Daily News on Friday.
