Facing a stark warning from Gov. Andy Beshear, who has said coronavirus spread is currently out of control in Warren County, the Bowling Green Independent School District will hold in-person classes beginning Aug. 24 – albeit on a hybrid, split schedule until at least early October.
The decision came after the district’s school board gathered Friday afternoon for a special meeting to vote on whether to affirm or deny Superintendent Gary Fields’ recommendation to hold in-person classes this month. The board’s vote was unanimous in support of that recommendation.
Under the motion posed to the board, parents will have the option to either send their children to school on a hybrid, A/B schedule or attend the district’s virtual academy, which requires a one-semester commitment. The district will reopen applications for its virtual academy until Monday, Aug. 17.
“This instruction will occur with our well-thought-out hybrid model, which will bring between 35 and 40 percent of our students into our school buildings each day,” Fields said, reading from his prepared recommendation Friday.
“A change from our original hybrid plan that I will implement with your approval, is to extend the original two-week purple/gold schedule to now span the entire first quarter of the school year which will end on Oct. 2,” Fields said.
Under the hybrid plan, students who choose it will attend in-person classes for two days a week, but “Beginning the week of September 8, Fridays will alternate as school days for purple and gold students,” the district said.
“At this time, we are keeping fall break in the calendar and our plans will be to return to school on Oct. 12,” Fields added.
For those students attending in-person classes, daily temperature checks and mask use when not 6 feet away from others will be mainstays. More information is available on the district’s website.
Also Friday, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton spoke to parents via Facebook Live to announce his own reopening recommendation, which the Warren County Board of Education will consider Monday.
“Right now, as of today, I’m prepared to recommend to our board that we bring our students back as scheduled on Aug. 24 for those families that have selected the in-person option,” Clayton said.
The board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in South Warren High School’s auditorium, and it will be streamed live on the WCPS Facebook page.
Clayton added that the district will take efforts to reduce the number of students in school buildings at any given time “by 50 percent.”
“We are going to have to be positioning ourselves to offer some type of hybrid,” instruction model for students, Clayton said.
“We’re trying to find every effort that we can to minimize the spread of the virus,” he said.
In an interview, WCPS spokeswoman Morgan Watson said the district’s hybrid plan will allow students to attend in-person classes at least two days a week and receive support remotely throughout the school week.
Students will be assigned to an alternating schedule based on their household name as listed in Infinite Campus.
One group will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays, Watson said, while the other will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be given over to virtual instruction days. The district plans to follow this schedule until its fall break, Watson said.
For those students who choose to attend in-person, the expectation will be that kindergarteners through 12th-graders will wear masks or face coverings.
Watson said parents should contact their child’s school for additional information.
Both school districts had planned to open for in-person classes beginning Aug. 24, and both were urged to reexamine their reopening plans by the governor.
To make his case on Thursday, Beshear pointed to “six school-age kids just in today’s report that tested positive,” running off a list of children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.
In the last three weeks in Warren County, Beshear said 86 school-age children have tested positive for the virus. He called that development “incredibly concerning.”
Beshear hoped leaders in “That county – which is viewed as the second hottest county in Kentucky by the White House for uncontrolled spread in the red zone with over, in the White House’s estimation, a 10 percent positivity rate – that we will ultimately reach good decisions where we are patient enough to make those good plans to reopen our schools,” Beshear said.
Ahead of Friday’s school board vote, a small crowd of parents rallied to show their support for BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields. Parents and children hefted homemade signs with slogans like “Thank you, Mr. Fields” and “Potter Gray supports you!” referring to the local elementary school.
“We just came to show our support for Bowling Green City Schools and for Mr. Fields,” said Sabrina Farris, a parent who sends her children to Potter Gray Elementary. “We love our school district. They’ve been great to our kids.”
“With everything that’s been going on, we kind of realized that superintendents are under a lot of pressure right now, and we just wanted to come out and let Mr. Fields know that – regardless of what happens – that we support him,” Farris said.
Still, Farris said her children are eager to return to school and she planned to send them back in-person if given the option. Farris said she felt safe doing so.
“I feel like, with our district, they have followed the guidelines and they’re prepared,” Farris said.
Outside of Warren County, some school districts have heeded Beshear’s guidance to forego reopening schools until Sept. 28, while others have gone their own way.
Seeking to honor the governor’s request, the Russellville Independent School District will begin the school year Aug. 26 digitally. Students will have the option of participating in teacher-led distance learning or a virtual academy.
Although she sympathized with the tough calls Beshear and state officials have had to make about reopening schools, Russellville Independent Board of Education member Davonna Page said board members in general have felt alienated in recent days.
“Board members weren’t consulted or brought into the loop,” Page said in an interview Thursday. “I just would like to have board members included in the conversation and to have the information needed to make the best decision possible.”
Barren County Schools, on the other hand, will resume in-person classes Aug. 24.
The decision was affirmed by a unanimous school board vote Thursday evening. Parents will have the option to either send their children to school or learn online from home.
Anthony Frazier, the director of pupil personnel and facilities management at Barren County Schools, told Daily News reporter Michael Compton on Friday that the district wanted a trial run at reopening.
“We understand there are risks on both sides, but I think the final tipping point was having faith in the staff to properly execute the plan we have in place. We at least want to give it a try. I know the parents are for getting our kids back in school and our community was huge, so we wanted to try knowing at some point we may end up shutting down,” Frazier said.
That said, Frazier did not rule out intermittent closures going forward.
"We may go two or three weeks and then have to shut back down, but at least we gave it a try,” he said. "We are looking forward to it. I know teachers are excited to at least get a jump start. If we only go two weeks at least we got two weeks in with them to build relationships and make connections and get things prepared if we had to go virtual."
Asked about potential action by the governor and a possible order to close, Frazier said: "It's like our superintendent said, 'It's not political. It's not about funding. It's about kids.' We are wanting to give the kids and parents an opportunity to get back in school (and) get things that they need socially and academically."
