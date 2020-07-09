The Bowling Green Independent School District revealed new details Thursday about its tentative plans for continuing instruction in the fall, which proposes a modified schedule for reopening along with online course delivery options.
The draft plan proposes opening the first 10 school days of the year with one half of BGISD students attending school Monday through Thursday on alternative schedules, with Fridays given over to non-traditional instruction.
“One half of students, the Purple Schedule will begin on Monday August 10 and attend on Monday and Wednesday, the weeks of August 10 and 17,” according to a news release announcing the district’s reopening plans. “The remaining half of students, the Gold Schedule, will begin on Tuesday, August 11, and attend Tuesday and Thursday for the first two weeks. Friday NTI days will be utilized by employees to evaluate and modify procedures as needed.”
The district said it plans to open for all students in-person, full-time on Monday, Aug. 24.
The Bowling Green Independent Board of Education will consider approving the plan during its meeting Monday.
The district said that opening schools at half capacity for the first 10 days of the school year will allow for additional planning and evaluation and modification of procedures. It plans to implement social distancing in classrooms and will provide Chromebooks to students between the fourth and 12th grades.
Consistent with Kentucky’s Healthy at School guidance, the school day will include the following procedures:
Temperature checks will be required upon entry for all employees and students;
Facial masks/coverings will be worn at school while moving and when not 6 feet away from others;
Breakfast and lunch will include grab-and-go options and plans for social distancing while eating;
Elementary school recess will include procedures for sanitizing hands and cleaning equipment;
There will be no assemblies or large gatherings of students or employees;
Music and performing arts classes will be modified according to guidance provided by the Kentucky Music Educators Association;
And finally, until further notice, only employees and students will be permitted to enter school buildings.
Additionally, the district said, school buses and all family resource and youth services centers will be supplied with extra masks for students. Schools and teachers will work to find opportunities for students to safely have “mask breaks” throughout the day.
Parents may also choose to have their child participate in online instruction, and online registration that allows parents to complete most back-to-school paperwork and specify the mode of instruction they desire for their child, will be available Friday.
“The BGISD Virtual Learning Academy will provide daily online meetings and classroom assignments delivered through a learning management system,” the district said in its release. “The district’s goal is to provide equitable instruction to students both at home and in school, and the level of expectation and accountability will resemble that of the traditional classroom.”
Families who opt into the online learning option must have a reliable device and a high-speed internet connection in their home, the district said.
“The district will assist in checking out a device if needed,” the district said.
“Students receiving Special Education Services who choose to participate in the Virtual Academy will be provided appropriate accommodations/modifications by a district special education teacher to the online content. If the student also receives related services (i.e. speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy), parents will be contacted to develop a plan to schedule those services. All students in the Virtual Academy may also receive support from the district’s student and family counselors, available through telehealth. And finally, families participating in the virtual option will have the ability to pick up meals for their children once per week,” according to the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.