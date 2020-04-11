It’s a trend Bowling Green High School band director Kevin Briley's wife, Christy, loves to tease him about – he seemingly can’t go anywhere without running into one of his students.
With a career spanning 31 years in music education, 29 of which he spent directing the Bowling Green Independent School District’s high school and middle school bands, it’s no wonder. Over the years, groups of students would be replaced by their younger siblings. Now, his students raise their hands and say, “You had my mom or you had my dad!” Briley said.
On Tuesday, Briley announced his retirement on his Twitter account, marking the end of his career in a time when his students aren’t able to practice together because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said Briley first approached him 15 years ago – when Fields was principal at BGHS – and asked about transitioning the high school band from a more exclusive, competitive band to one that has grown to include more than 100 students.
“His goal always was to never exclude anybody. It was always, ‘How can I get more kids to participate?’ ” Fields said.
Briley has led students to a showcase at the Kentucky Music Educators Association convention, honing their skills to a sharp edge with repeat practices and drills. In 2009, the KMEA honored him as the state’s music educator of the year. His one lingering regret is the potential of missing out on one last chance to perform with his students before retirement.
This time of year, Briley’s band kids are typically drilling in anticipation of the spring concert. A big part of the fun in making music is doing it together, Briley said.
“That’s what we’re missing right now,” he said.
Separated by years and sometimes decades, Briley’s current and former students often say he’s helped form a community that feels more like a close-knit family.
That’s true for Chris Westover, now a professor of music at Denison University outside Columbus, Ohio, where he leads the private liberal arts school’s winds ensemble as conductor.
High school was a difficult time for Westover, who described marching band practice as a haven from family issues. Now, 17 years on since graduation, Westover counts his high school band mates among his oldest friends.
Now leading his own students, Westover said there’s a long list of pieces he leans on that he remembers first learning “in that band room.”
“The first time I ever conducted a group was the Bowling Green High School band,” Westover said, recalling how he performed a composition he wrote at the urging of longtime music educator Cecil Karrick.
Briley made that possible, Westover said.
“At that time … I didn’t imagine that I would have a career conducting,” Westover said.
As an introvert in high school, leading 80 of his classmates seemed more daunting back then, he said.
“I took away a sense of responsibility” from him, Westover said of Briley, “and then a sense of community or family.”
It’s not at all uncommon for Briley to teach a student from the time they first pick up their instrument in sixth grade all the way to their senior year in high school.
That was the case for Josh Amos, who was in band between 2003 and 2009 and describes Briley as his favorite teacher all throughout school.
Even though he doesn’t play music regularly these days, “I still keep a lot of lessons he taught,” Amos said.
For three years, Amos was one of Briley’s drum majors, a role he said Briley “took a leap of faith” in letting him audition for. The tryout was to the Beatles’ "Magical Mystery Tour" and was scary, nerve-wracking and fun, Amos said. After landing drum major in his freshman year, Briley “always told me to just go with your gut,” Amos said.
“The one thing he does not want you to do is be afraid of anything,” Amos said.
Amos was among the group of students who Briley accompanied to the KMEA convention in 2009 to showcase their skills. He remembers practicing for that performance on school nights, which was unthinkable at the time.
“The big thing I learned from him was preparation,” Amos said. “He had just drilled practice into us so much. … We were so prepared.”
For many students, Briley’s a common catalyst when it comes to their first experience playing music with others.
Egan Copeland, currently a BGHS senior and band member, remembers when Briley came to his elementary school to demonstrate different instruments for students. Showing up for his first marching band practice in the sixth grade is the first time he remembers playing music with 80 or 90 of his peers.
“It’s definitely become a family” since then, said Copeland, who splits his time as a drum major and trumpeter.
Copeland said his classmates have been discussing ways to commemorate Briley’s retirement with one last performance possibly this summer, but that will depend on how soon public gatherings are permitted again because of the pandemic.
“He'll definitely be missed,” Copeland said.
