The new front office of Bowling Green High School came to life Tuesday with the bustle of students looking for their classes and teachers following close behind.
The swarm of high schoolers marked the start of Bowling Green Independent School District's 2023 school year.
It was the first time many saw the final stage of the school’s five-year “renovation” — which may be an understatement.
All that remains of the old school is the arena built in 1990. The rest was constructed in phases starting in 2018. The final phase resulted in 13 new classrooms, a spacious common area, a library-media center and a fully enclosed courtyard that would make a university blush.
Principal Kyle McGraw said students seemed thrilled with the changes during their freshman open house earlier this month.
“To see the kids walk through the courtyard and say ‘We can go outside between classes?’ was pretty awesome,” McGraw said. “It’s great to see smiles on their faces, but this building is going to serve the community and Bowling Green High School for a long time.”
McGraw said besides the typical lost students and an air conditioning unit on the fritz, he called the first day a “smooth start” to the year.
“We’re extremely excited for the school year, not only for this new building but for the students here at Bowling Green High School to have great experiences this year,” McGraw said.
Just before the start of first period, students filled tables in the new common area, eager to catch up with friends in an area designed just for that. Leslie McCoy, director of communications, said much of the design was “made for collaboration.”
Behind clusters of students, a “social staircase” — another spot for students to sit together — stands encased in unfinished plywood, one of several aesthetic elements still in the works for the school. The staircase, landscaping and finishing touches on asphalt are expected to finish within the next few weeks.
At the front of the common area, a display wall sits waiting for students to fill it with art. Morning light floods the room from large windows facing the courtyard, illuminating smiles on faces as students recall summer shenanigans.
Superintendent Gary Fields admired the nearly-finished project from beside the window. It’s been a “long journey” to get here, but it could’ve been much longer.
“We were (originally) going to come and do phase one, walk away for four or five years, do phase two, and then walk away for five years before this final phase,” Fields said. “We were looking at a 12 to 15-year span of doing this project.”
Fields said low interest rates, a rapidly growing building budget and a bit of luck made a much faster timeline feasible. He’s hopeful parents and students see “the vision to give kids a world-class learning environment” in the work that has been done.
“(Open house attendees) were just blown away by the great learning environments — a great technology-robotics lab, the great journalism lab that we have, the unbelievable art classroom, the internal courtyard,” Fields said. “Even kids are like, ‘We can walk outside to go between classes? That's what kids in California do.’”
Though the final phase of the project is nearly complete, it won’t mean the end of construction on the property. Fields said the district will open bids in September to construct the new Local Area Vocational Education Center on the property.
Teegan Correa, a 17-year-old senior at BGHS, was in 8th grade when construction first began at the school.
She’s eager for her senior year and looking forward to college, but for now, she’ll need to focus on navigating yet another new addition to the school. Correa said each new wing makes for a confusing first week, but she’s confident she’ll get her bearings.
Still, she appreciates the work that’s gone into the school from both the people who got it built and the teachers who will occupy it.
“Thank you for being here — and dealing with us every day,” Correa said.