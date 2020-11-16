With the end of the fall semester approaching and the holidays looming, many local parents are wondering how classes will continue after winter break.
Parents of students in the Bowling Green Independent School District could get an answer early next month.
“On or before Dec. 4, I plan to announce the learning format for face-to-face instruction to begin after the winter break,” Superintendent Gary Fields wrote in a memo Thursday.
“It is important for you to know that the format we choose for January 2021 may not be the same for the entire spring semester,” Fields wrote. “Our state and local COVID-19 circumstances will determine our format, but when we can do so with minimal risk, we will work to have students in our schools for face-to-face learning, either with our current hybrid model, or with more traditional in-person learning.”
His message came as COVID-19 cases are spiking across Kentucky – a development that has impacted the district’s schools, too.
“Almost all COVID-19 cases can be traced to household and social situations where masking and social distancing did not occur,” Fields wrote. “As an example, we recently experienced an increase in the number of cases at Bowling Green High School. The majority of those cases can be traced back to one non-school-related event. As a result of these cases, students from three extracurricular groups are now quarantined.”
Fields pointed to an apparent increase in the number of household contacts and quarantines at the district’s elementary schools and junior high school.
“Over 130 individuals working in or attending schools are currently quarantined due to potential or household exposure. We are monitoring all data as we discuss both our day-to-day operations and decisions for the weeks ahead,” he wrote in the memo.
Fields asked the district’s families to start considering their plans for the spring semester and whether they will need to change their students’ enrollment between in-person or virtual settings.
“During this time of Thanksgiving, we continue to be thankful for the support and partnerships we have with our schools, with you, and with our community,” Fields wrote. “The last several months have been difficult for everyone, and we have each overcome challenges. No matter the learning format we choose, our school district and families will continue to work together to best meet the needs of the children in this community.”
