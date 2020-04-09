The Bowling Green Independent School District has earned national recognition for its band, choir and strings programs, news that is music to the ears of Kevin Briley, the district’s director of bands.
On Wednesday, BGISD announced that it had been named among the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
It’s an honor the district shares with just five others across the state, including Clark County, Jessamine County, Owensboro Independent, Paducah Independent, and Russell Independent Schools.
Describing the vetting process for the designation as “extensive,” Briley – who recently announced that he will be retiring after 31 years in teaching, including 29 with BGISD – believes the district stood out because of the options the district extends to all students to enable them to participate.
“I think a big part of it is the access that our kids have to be in multiple programs,” Briley said, describing the honor as the result of a district-wide effort to music education and support from administrators to make that possible. The district also partners with Western Kentucky University, Music & Arts and Orchestra Kentucky.
With support from the Son Rhea Foundation, the district maintains an inventory of instruments it makes available to students from low-income households. Students are also permitted scheduling flexibility to participate in multiple music programs, rather than having to choose choir over the marching band or even athletic practice over music practice.
“It’s just a matter of not giving up and trying to figure out a way to make it work,” Briley said, referring to the scheduling work school counselors often do to make student participation possible.
According to the school district, the recognition from the NAMM Foundation is awarded “that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.” The application process posed questions about low-income students’ opportunity to participate in music programming, whether students can join in multiple programs, and related questions, Briley said.
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields notified the district’s music educators of the award recognition Tuesday and it has followed the cancellation or postponement of several student performances in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Briley said music educators in the district are trying different methods for connecting with students remotely, including videos demonstrating different instruments or by consulting Facebook groups of music educators for ideas.
The fun of playing music is playing together, however. “That’s what we’re missing right now,” Briley said.
Through an announcement the district received from the NAMM Foundation, the foundation stated: “We recognized that this news comes at a time of uncertainty for many districts and schools across the nation. In light of this, we will be nationally announcing and celebrating winners at a later date. In the interim, it is our hope that this bit of good news can further rally and strengthen your music program and your community.”
