A federal lawsuit brought against the Bowling Green Independent School District by a former Bowling Green High School girls’ basketball coach and two former assistants has been dismissed after both sides agreed to settle the case.
LaVonda Johnson, who was fired in 2017 as head coach of the girls’ basketball team, sued the district and Superintendent Gary Fields in U.S. District Court, alleging that racial discrimination factored into her dismissal and the firings the previous year of former assistant coaches Greg Johnson and Jalyn Savage, also named as plaintiffs in the suit.
LaVonda Johnson, who is Black, also alleged that the district retaliated against her in violation of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act. Savage and Greg Johnson, LaVonda Johnson’s brother, are Black as well.
A settlement conference was held June 16 between both sides after U.S. District Judge David Hale issued a ruling in May that allowed the discrimination complaint to go forward but threw out all claims of retaliation and dismissed Fields as a defendant.
A document filed Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl indicated both sides came to an agreement at the settlement conference, and Hale entered an order Wednesday dismissing the lawsuit.
Court records don’t indicate the settlement terms.
Attorney Regina Jackson, representing the school district, said the tentative settlement doesn’t constitute an admission of fault, wrongdoing or liability by the school district.
“The purpose of the settlement is to control the ongoing cost of litigation and to resolve all claims,” Jackson said in a statement. “Upon development of a formal settlement document, the settlement amount will be paid by the district’s insurance carriers, and no district funds will be used.”
Attorney Jeff Walther, representing the plaintiffs, declined to comment about the settlement.
The civil complaint was filed in 2017, shortly after LaVonda Johnson was fired for an alleged pattern of behavior of not treating players with dignity and respect and violating the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky Certified School Personnel.
Court records show LaVonda Johnson was placed on a performance expectations plan after a meeting with BGHS Principal William King and other school officials after the 2015-16 basketball season, a meeting that King had requested to address a number of issues that had come up during the season regarding the girls’ basketball team.
The administrators also decided to terminate Savage and Greg Johnson as assistant coaches.
A draft of the performance expectations plan included requirements that LaVonda Johnson “work to increase the number of girls participating in the program” and “work to increase the diversity of players participating in our program so that they more accurately reflect the diversity of Bowling Green High School.”
A revised draft called for LaVonda Johnson to “work to encourage and increase the participation of any and all students to try out for our basketball team.”
At a subsequent meeting on April 1, 2016, to discuss the dismissal of the assistant coaches, King said school administrators “wanted the bench to reflect the diversity of BGHS,” according to court records.
LaVonda Johnson alleged in the lawsuit that a parent of a player asked at the meeting whether that meant administrators wanted more White players and coaches on the team, and King said yes, records show.
King refuted LaVonda Johnson’s description of the meeting in a 2017 Daily News story, but in a deposition he acknowledged that the parent may have asked what was meant by diversity on the bench and he may have responded with a statement explaining that he meant reflective of the school’s diversity, court records show.
After the 2016-17 season, King recommended to Fields that LaVonda Johnson be fired as coach. Court records said King had informed Johnson that she had not met the objectives of the performance expectation plan.
The case had been set for trial to begin Sept. 20. Jurors would have been able to consider LaVonda Johnson’s racial discrimination complaint, which was allowed to remain in the lawsuit after Hale considered a summary judgment motion brought by the school district.
Hale found that LaVonda Johnson had presented enough evidence to lead a jury to conclude that she was fired because of her placement on the performance expectation plan.
The school district contended King’s statements in the 2016 meeting weren’t direct evidence of discrimination because they were isolated and he was not the final decision maker on hiring and firing issues.
Hale disagreed, finding that the principal’s statements were “relevant as direct evidence of discrimination.”
“King’s alleged statements ... were not offhand remarks; the statements came in direct response to questions about the rationale behind the employment decisions made in the March 24, 2016, meeting,” Hale said in his summary judgment order. “Further, King’s statements require no inference to conclude that the employment decision was motivated by race; the alleged statements directly affirm that the employment decision was made to get more White coaches on the bench.”
Attorneys for the district also argued that their allegations that the program was troubled justified the performance expectation plan for Johnson, but Hale found that enough evidence of discrimination existed to a require a jury to decide what the district’s motive was behind the termination of the coaches.