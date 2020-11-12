The Bowling Green Independent School District is taking steps to move forward with the next phase of renovations at Bowling Green High School after the district’s school board met Monday to hear an update on the project.
“Next week, we’ll approve bids for phase three,” BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News on Monday. “That phase includes the demolition and reconstruction of the football field, new track and new bleachers. So, we’ll be approving that next week.”
Work on current phase two renovations at BGHS continues to advance, with piping installation underway and the replacement for the high school’s pool being constructed in Italy, Fields said.
“They will be shipping that in early December,” Fields said, adding that walls for the high school’s new auxiliary gymnasium are also being erected.
“Everything’s on schedule,” Fields said of the project, adding the district is set to reach its next big milestone this coming spring.
“March 1, we will begin taking down the current swimming pool. So, that will be a big deal and a big change for what it looks like out there,” Fields said.
