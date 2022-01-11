Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields shared a COVID-19 update Monday, briefing the district’s school board about where its response to the ongoing pandemic stands.
“We’re monitoring the data, but right now we don’t see any reason that our protocols need to change, because our protocols aren’t going to stop community spread,” Fields told the Daily News in an interview Tuesday.
About a week after returning to school – with masking as an option for students and staff – both the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools are seeing an uptick in positive cases.
As of Tuesday afternoon, that number was 73 total positive cases for BGISD and 426 total cases for WCPS, according to each school district’s online case dashboard.
Asked about those numbers Tuesday, Fields said the data show “as community spread begins, it also shows in our schools.”
“We’re not on an island,” he added.
Asked if the school district is considering changing its COVID-19 protocols in light of the surge of cases occurring both locally and statewide – including bringing back a masking requirement – Fields said the increase is likely attributable to individuals who were infected over the holiday break.
Fields also said he believes a masking requirement would be less effective, given that few in the broader community wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We’re trying to manage it the best we can,” Fields said, adding the district’s priority is to “stay in school.”
Fields also shared some initial thoughts about this year’s legislative session, which features no shortage of education-related bills.
Among them is Senate Bill 25, which would extend up to 10 days of “remote instruction.”
These are distinct from nontraditional instruction days because they can be used by school districts “at the school, classroom, grade, or group level for the 2021-2022 school year,” the bill’s summary said.
On Tuesday, the bill passed the Senate and now goes to the Kentucky House.
When asked if he could foresee his school district needing to tap into those remote instruction days this school year, Fields kept the district’s options open.
“We would definitely use it if needed, especially to not call off the whole school district,” he said.
Two years of a pandemic that has exhausted the K-12 workforce both statewide and nationally have not spared Fields’ district. Finding enough classroom teachers and other school staff is an ongoing struggle, he said.
“It’s a constant battle for us,” Fields said.
A 5% across-the-board salary increase for certified school employees that Gov. Andy Beshear recently proposed could help. “When’s the last time that’s happened?” Fields asked.
Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in Kentucky’s House and Senate, so Beshear’s ambitious education spending plan is not likely to pass in its current form.
“I believe our staff deserves a 5% raise,” Fields said, but he seemed skeptical about that prospect becoming a reality through legislative action this year.
Fields asked Kentucky’s lawmakers to level with K-12 leaders about what’s feasible this budget cycle: “We just need them to be honest with us … that’s my hope.”
