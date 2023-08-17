Bowling Green Independent School District approved an increased property tax this year, the first increase in the district since 2019.
The board unanimously approved increase to property taxes to 84.8 cents per $100 of assessed value, up from last year’s 84.2 cents. It generates a 4% growth in revenue for the district.
Superintendent Gary Fields said the change is much less significant than expected.
“Obviously, the board would love to never increase tax rates, but just like for families and homes, things have gotten more expensive – inflation hits us the same way,” Fields said.
Fields said the increase also helps cover raises for staff across the district and helps recruit and retain substitute teachers. Fields said additional substitute incentives added last year increased the fill rate from around 60% to around 80%.
The increase is expected to generate $15,917,884 in total revenue for the district, a growth of $885,067 from last year’s total of $15,032,817. Fields said nearly $13 million will go to the general fund while just over $3 million will go toward the building fund.
The board opted not to change the tax rate last year as many in Bowling Green struggled to rebuild following the 2021 tornadoes.
Fields said the “tremendous” recovery work since then allows the district to increase rates without overburdening families.
In 2021-22, the district was able to lower the rate from 84.5 cents to 84.2 cents and maintained the rate for 2022-23. In the last seven years, it has increased from 82.8 to 84.8, an average of about 0.28 cents per year.
Despite the increase, Fields said they still benefit from the city’s growing economy. He said many districts across Kentucky face diminishing property values that require constant increases, whereas Bowling Green’s growth creates a tenable “sweet spot” for the schools.
Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.