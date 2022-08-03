Kathy Hall throws out damaged belongings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., in the aftermath of massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Bowling Green Independent School District is among many of the area’s school districts collecting resources to donate to people recovering from the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky.
The city school district will accept donations of gift cards at the BGISD office at 1211 Center St. until Aug. 12.
School officials suggest gift cards for retailers such as Lowe’s, Walmart and Amazon or Visa or Mastercard.
Leslie McCoy, director of communications for city schools, said the district will send donated gift cards to family resource and youth service centers at schools in the affected area.
Bowling Green’s recovery effort from December’s tornadoes helped shape current efforts by school officials to help districts in need, McCoy said.
“For those of us who were in the path of the tornado, we learned lessons in that response,” McCoy said. “A lot of people wanted to help and a lot that came in the form of physical items, which can be a logistical issue for sorting and delivery.”
Donations of gift cards to the school family resource and youth service centers proved to be a more efficient method of getting needed supplies to storm survivors, McCoy said.
In addition to the gift cards, McCoy said the school district is also collecting notes of encouragement and support from staff.
Anyone wanting to make monetary donations is encouraged to contribute to the state’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund at teamekyfloodrelieffund.ky.gov.
Warren County Public Schools is also accepting gift cards at its central office on Lovers Lane this week, and dropoff points will be set up Friday at the county’s high schools.
Elsewhere in the area, Logan County Schools and Russellville Independent Schools are partnering to collect donations for flood victims.
Both schools districts there began accepting donations this week of gift cards as well as bug spray, socks, underwear, flashlights, batteries, box fans, extension cords and other goods.
Donations are being accepted at the Logan County Board of Education, 2222 Bowling Green Road, daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the R21C garage on the campus of Russellville High School daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The flooding that ravaged eastern Kentucky last week has claimed at least 37 lives, and numerous survivors remain without power or access to clean drinking water. Thirteen Kentucky counties have been federally declared disaster areas in the wake of the flooding.
