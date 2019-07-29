With only about a week left before students return for classes, the new principal of South Warren Middle School is already hitting the ground running.
Michael Wix, who previously served as principal of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School for 13 years in the Bowling Green Independent School District, was hired to the position last week.
For Wix, who attended nearby Rich Pond Elementary School and grew up in the area, it feels like a homecoming.
“This is a community that’s home for me,” Wix said.
South Warren Middle School’s site-based decision making council announced the new hire in a message to families Friday via its Twitter account. The middle school’s open house will take place Thursday and the message mentioned that school staff are arranging for a meet and greet opportunity for students to meet Wix.
Although this is his first stint as a middle school principal, Wix told the Daily News this isn’t his first time working with middle school students.
He spent his first two years as an educator directing the Lyon County school system’s band programming before taking a similar job in Simpson County directing students at Franklin-Simpson Middle School and Franklin-Simpson High School for six years, Wix said.
Before taking his previous job as principal of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School, Wix was an assistant principal at Warren Elementary School for two years.
Looking back on his time at Dishman-McGinnis, Wix said he’s grateful for the relationships he formed there, adding that “I’ll miss them.”
Going forward, Wix said he wants to get to know South Warren Middle School’s families and staff and ensure the school is a place where young people can explore who they are.
“Middle school is the time when kids need to be able to explore lots of different things,” he said, adding he wants students to have opportunities to explore their passions.
Asked about a replacement for Wix, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said in a text message that the school is working on naming an interim principal until the school’s council determines how to move forward.
Wix’s first day on the job at South Warren Middle School was on Monday.
