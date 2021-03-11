Bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, preschool at the Bowling Green Independent School District will continue to offer two full days of programming each week with sessions available on Monday and Thursday and Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for teacher planning and meetings with families.
New in the 2021-22 school year, however, is that the district is offering tuition-based preschool for up to 50 students. Preschool registration opens the week of April 12, and tuition will be $200 per month, according to the district.
Elisa Beth Brown, the district’s director of instructional programs, said the new slots are targeted mainly at families who wouldn’t normally qualify for preschool.
“We are expecting families who do not meet the typical preschool eligibility requirements to take advantage of these new tuition slots. It is clear from parent interest that there are many families who would like access to quality preschool programming that don’t meet the requirements, and this will be a great opportunity for them,” Brown said.
To qualify under this new initiative, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 of the current school year, and they must not meet the criteria for a state-funded preschool program, the district said.
Kentucky’s preschool programs are available for all children who are at least 4 years old by Aug. 1, whose family income is no more than 160% of the federal poverty level and any 3-year-old or 4-year-old child who has a developmental delay or a disability, regardless of their family’s income.
The BGISD preschool program will offer sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. two days a week, and there will be 10 preschool sessions with five classrooms at T.C. Cherry Elementary School.
“Right now we don’t have a lot of information on what the state will expect for preschool next fall in terms of COVID. This year, we’ve been able to open in person, and the students have been so great about masking,” Brown said. “However, we do believe we will continue to be able to offer in-person preschool to a greater number of families with this expansion and still be able to adhere to any Healthy at Schools requirements that the state provides.”
Also new in the coming school year, the district will hire an assistant preschool coordinator to work at T.C. Cherry Elementary and manage day-to-day operations there. This includes parent and caregiver communication, kindergarten transition, curriculum and assessment, transportation, record keeping and monitoring and community relations.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented