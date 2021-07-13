Responding to a parent’s question at a school board meeting Monday, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said the BGISD plans to start the school year without requiring masks and social distancing.
“Right now, our plan is to start school without masks,” Fields said.
However, he stressed that plan could change based on evolving federal and state guidance or different factors at the local level.
“Locally in Warren County … about a third of residents have been vaccinated, but our numbers for our adults in the (school) building are well above 70%. … So we’re probably about three-quarters vaccinated,” Fields said of the school district’s staff.
He estimated that about 25% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have also received the vaccine.
The development comes after new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorizing fully vaccinated students to go without masks during the coming school year. Vaccines are highly effective at preventing infections and, if there is one, the illness would not be serious.
The CDC also recommends students maintain a physical distance of 3 feet from each other in classrooms. In addition, unvaccinated students should continue to wear masks, get weekly COVID-19 testing and practice proper hand hygiene.
However, these are only recommendations. Local school districts are empowered to make their own decisions on such matters.
Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman said as much in a recent statement to the Daily News:
“The updated guidance reiterates the importance of safe, in-person schooling in the fall of 2021. The CDC encourages schools and districts to develop safe reopening plans that include masking and social distancing for unvaccinated individuals, regular COVID-19 testing and the promotion of widespread vaccination. At this time, decisions related to COVID-19 prevention strategies during the 2021-22 school year remain at the local level.
“The Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department for Public Health encourage school and district leaders to review the updated CDC guidance and allow it to inform their decision making. DPH will provide additional guidance in the coming days,” Tatman wrote.
Apart from masking and social distancing – which would be practically impossible with schools at full capacity – Fields told the Daily News that students and staff can continue to wear masks if they wish. The district will also continue to promote hand hygiene and other efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Fields said the district will continue its partnership for school nurses provided by Graves Gilbert Clinic and that rapid COVID-19 testing will continue to be available.
The district’s schools will look to adjust to a new normal when they reopen for students Aug. 5. Currently, vaccines are only available to children 12 and older, and some parents might not vaccinate their children at all.
“We’re still going to have positive cases. We’re still going to have kids quarantined because that’s the world we live in right now,” Fields said. “But we feel like it’s important to attempt to open school in a more normal fashion to give kids that opportunity to interact with not just teachers but their classmates without the mask.”
Fields explained the district’s approach on masks in schools in response to a question from a parent, one of six who attended the routine meeting that doesn’t usually attract an audience of parents. After its public comment period, typically held at the start of each meeting, the group left the meeting.
Speaking during the public comment period, a woman asked Fields about how much research he’d done about COVID-19 “besides CDC” sources.
In response, Fields said the district’s schools have had firsthand experience and had “been living it for 15 months.”
Along with its Graves Gilbert Clinic partnership to provide school nurses, Fields said the district joined a local coronavirus taskforce early on in the pandemic and consulted with a prominent infectious disease expert, health department officials and representatives from both local hospitals.
“I think we really focus on local information,” Fields said. “We want to address what’s happening with our families and our kids.”
Another woman, who identified herself as the parent of a student at one of the district’s elementary schools, mentioned the national controversy around critical race theory in schools.
The woman, who didn’t go into detail about her stance on the topic, said she planned to come to more meetings “to find out if that is something that is going to be something coming to our community.”
Teachers and parents, she said, should have input into curriculum decisions that might change “our lives, our children’s lives.”
In Kentucky, curriculum decisions are made at the school level by school-based decision-making councils, including parent and teacher representatives.
“I do feel like it was my civic responsibility to come tonight, to bring this up and let you know I too will do research upon hours of research” and attend more meetings, she said.
Board member Frank “Hamp” Moore Jr. said he hoped she would keep coming to meetings, and Fields explained how curriculum decisions are made.
“We have a framework of a curriculum that each school gets, but schoolwide decisions are made by the SBDM councils,” Fields said, adding that parents are always welcome at those meetings as well.
However, the councils often struggle to get parents to come to their meetings, Fields said, let alone run for spots on the council.
“You can find out everything from curriculum decisions, to budgeting – important things for every school,” Fields said.
In a follow-up interview with the Daily News, Fields said critical race theory hasn’t come up “in any of our curriculum meetings” and the district’s ongoing efforts to align school curricula for all subjects, which have spanned several years now.
“That’s not a conversation that comes up in our teacher meetings, in our classrooms. I’ve never heard a parent even talk about CRT to me until the last few weeks,” Fields said.
It might be a controversial issue on the national scale, “but it’s something that is not part of our curriculum,” Fields said.
