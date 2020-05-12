Bowling Green Inde-pendent School District leaders are still confronting uncertainty in how to continue instruction next school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, they’re already taking out an “insurance policy” in the form of a nontraditional instruction application that could be invoked if needed. The district’s school board advanced the application for state approval during a meeting Monday.
“This is just an insurance policy moving forward,” BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields told the board, explaining that it would enable the district to use NTI days if schools need to be closed for several weeks to ward off spread of the virus.
Both local public school districts closed to in-person instruction in mid-March, following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear aimed at containing the spread of the virus. The academic years for both districts ended in recent days.
Now, school districts are being asked by the state to plan for three reopening scenarios: an early start to the school year as soon as July, a start as late as Labor Day or a traditional start date.
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown suggested last week in a superintendents’ webcast that district school boards could approve multiple school calendars as part of their contingency plans.
He planned to offer additional guidance to superintendents Tuesday.
As the Bowling Green district waits to hear more from the state about reopening schools, Fields told the board Monday that it’s considering options for continuing instruction next school year. It is not, however, currently planning an early start to the school year, Fields said.
As part of its planning going forward, Fields said the district will conduct a “postmortem” of how NTI played out this spring.
In March, many school districts across Kentucky rushed to assemble remote instruction plans facilitated with online work, pencil-and-paper assignments or a combination of both.
“There is no replacement for in-person instruction,” Fields said, adding that he believes the pandemic has reinforced the vital role public schools generally play in society.
“The role the school plays in the functioning of society, the economy … I think our place is solidified,” he said.
Board members took up other business items Monday, including the approval of a tentative budget with a general fund totaling nearly $47 million. The district’s tentative budget is the second of three iterations the district operates under during a typical budget cycle. While the district’s revenues seem stable at the moment, district officials are anticipating cuts to their state appropriation through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding program.
“We anticipate that there will be a cut at some point, mid-cycle,” Fields said.
The meeting opened with an update on construction progress at Bowling Green High School, which continues to undergo an extensive renovation. Board members reviewed photographs of the site, including images of its science lab space, performance arts facility and common areas.
“The science classrooms and the performance arts classrooms are by far the huge upgrades of this building,” Fields said.
The high school’s second phase of renovations are scheduled to begin in June and will include the addition of a 700-seat auditorium, an auxiliary gymnasium, a replacement natatorium and several classroom spaces. Common student spaces, a media center and administrative offices will be added in the second half of phase two renovations, with the new school slated to open in August 2023, according to the school district.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
