A new team of school-based health care professionals is already at work in the Bowling Green Independent School District, even as the Barren River District Health Department confirmed Friday that it would suspend its school nurse program by the end of the year.
Ashley Allen is an advanced practice nurse practitioner at a walk walk-in-care service clinic at Bowling Green High School. “We’ve had some strep throat, rashes, fever and headaches,” she said.
Under a new partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic, Allen also offers telemedicine services to all of the district’s schools, diagnosing common student ailments through a computer and webcam in her exam room at Bowling Green High School.
Previously, the school district relied on nurses who were responsible for multiple schools, but this year, seven schools are staffed with either a registered nurse, licensed practical nurses or medical assistants. Two other health care professionals act as “floaters” for the entire district, according to the school district’s website.
Working with Graves Gilbert Clinic, school nurses can run tests for strep throat and flu and even conduct vision and hearing tests and physical exams when needed. According to an online information packet explaining the services to parents, Graves Gilbert Clinic is able to directly bill insurance carriers for telemedicine services, provided parents consent to the service first.
Allen said the expanded health care services have added a level of convenience for parents. As a nurse practitioner, she can diagnose and prescribe medications and treatments.
“If a parent comes in to pick up their child from school, their child’s already been seen, they’re picking up a prescription and going home,” Allen said, comparing that to “having to go to an ER or a walk-in clinic, saving them time.”
Michelle McPherson, who coordinates the school-based program for Graves Gilbert Clinic, said the goal is not to replace a family’s primary care doctor, but to offer supplemental services.
Allen said she’s also treated teachers, helping them maximize their time in the classroom.
“I’ve actually seen several teachers in their planning periods, so they’re not taking moments away from students,” she said.
The school district used to contract with the Barren River District Health Department, but district Superintendent Gary Fields said the department was having trouble staffing its schools, prompting the district to look elsewhere for services.
“They were having trouble staffing our schools, and it wasn’t because of a lack of effort,” Fields told the Daily News in June, when the partnership was officially announced. At the time, Fields blamed the issue on a “tough job market” for finding the right employees.
On Friday, Barren River District Health Department director Matt Hunt told the Daily News that the department would suspend its school nurse program by the end of the calendar year, ending an 11-year relationship working with area schools.
Hunt said the move would affect school nurse programs in Barren, Butler, Logan and Simpson Counties, and said several factors have influenced the decision. Rising operating and retirement costs for the department mean the school nurse program is no longer financially feasible and duplicative to existing services, Hunt said. Like other health departments across the state, Hunt said, the Barren River District Health Department is reexamining the services it offers to look for efficiencies.
Chris Thorn, CEO of Graves Gilbert Clinic, said the clinic was interested in partnering with the Bowling Green Independent School District to improve health outcomes for students.
“We love the kids and we’re here for the kids,” he said.
He added that the clinic is exploring the possibility of launching a similar model in other area school districts.
“We’ve already been in contact with most of the school systems in the surrounding area. They’re experiencing similar problems,” Thorn said.
“We hope to get a good feel for the next couple years as to how telemedicine will work and the applications, not only in school systems, but employers and across the state. … That’s our long-term future,” he said.
