With the ambition of training Bowling Green’s future foreign-born leaders, the city has begun accepting applications for the latest Academy for New Americans.
“It’s a really neat program, it’s one of my favorite things to do here as part of my job,” said Leyda Becker, the city’s international communities liaison. “We’re looking for applicants that are foreign-born in Warren County. It doesn’t matter how long they’ve been here.”
The program objectives include helping participants understand city government services, connecting them to city and community resources, building their leadership capacity and encouraging their integration into the larger community network.
The goal is also to establish trust, as U.S. city government can often be structured differently than the local governments of other countries, according to Becker.
“A lot of folks that have come here as refugees and immigrants come from places with governments that don’t run well,” Becker said. “There’s a lot of mistrust. We don’t want new Americans living here to feel like they can’t seek out local government services.”
The program is divided into five monthly sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Next year’s proposed dates include: Feb. 27, March 26, April 23, May 14 and June 11. The tentative class graduation will be June 12.
The sessions cover city services, public safety in the court system, volunteer engagement and more. Volunteer engagement is always the last session, and for the past four years the participants have volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Durbin Estates development.
The city encourages collaboration from participant workplaces since the program aims to build each individual’s capacity to be better employees. This usually requires time off or rescheduling work hours.
Before selecting applicants, the city tries to confirm that the individuals are committed to the program – as they’re required to attend at least four sessions.
“Every session is structured a little differently,” Becker said. “They’re all important and necessary.”
Applications are due Jan. 3 to the International Communities Liaison Office. The city will accept 30 participants, ideally from a wide variety of countries, since there’s a significant benefit in connecting people from around the world who might not have otherwise met.
“We’re trying to build the connection and build relationships,” Becker said.
Nearly 100 residents have now graduated from the program since its inaugural year in 2016.
Participant feedback has been very positive thus far, according to Becker, and Metro Louisville actually bought Bowling Green’s academy curriculum after witnessing the first year’s success.
“The participants from that first class have gone on to do some amazing things,” she said. “The majority of them are active community leaders.”
In turn, the graduates have helped connect new people to Becker’s office.
“It’s been a very successful tool for us,” she said.
