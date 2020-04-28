The city of Bowling Green is seeking public input as it moves ahead on forming plans to spend $385,212 in federal coronavirus relief funds received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The city will host a virtual public hearing Thursday to gather input and discuss proposals on how to spend the money.
The funds come in the form of Community Development Block Grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “meaning the funds must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals,” said Brent Childers, head of the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
The guidelines prevent, for example, the city using the funds to offset government operational costs.
The coronavirus relief funds do offer “a little more freedom, but a lot of the big rules still apply,” Childers said.
The city was eligible for the additional CDBG funds because it is already one of the Kentucky cities that is a recipient of such funding. The city was slated to receive about $650,000 in CDBG funds this coming year.
The city has been using much of the CDBG funding for targeted neighborhood improvements but is looking for a different use for the new funds that will address more immediate needs in Bowling Green.
“What we are looking to do is not follow the traditional neighborhood improvements model,” Childers said. “We want to move as fast as we can to help people in the community.”
At Thursday’s virtual public meeting at 4:30 p.m., Childers said some ideas formed with other community partners will be discussed.
“We will present some possible scenarios” for using the funds, he said.
The city will also accept comments on usage of the funds through May 4.
– The virtual public meeting may be accessed at call.lifesizecloud.com/1384614. Those with access issues, or wishing to file comments, may also contact the city Neighborhood and Community Services Department at NCS.Info@bgky.org or 270-393-3659.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
