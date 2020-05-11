The city of Bowling Green is looking for community groups with proposals on how to spend almost $400,000 in coronavirus relief funds.
The city last month received $385,212 in federal coronavirus relief funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funds come in the form of Community Development Block Grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, meaning they must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals in dealing with the pandemic.
The city held a public teleconference earlier this month with a dual purpose: “To get ideas and discuss community development needs in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Brent Childers, head of the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
Numerous local agencies have expressed an interest in using the funds, Childers said, and the teleconference was an opportunity to explain how the money can and cannot be used.
Childers said, for example, that while there is a strong need for more personal protective equipment in the community, simply using the funds to buy and then distribute the PPE was “not feasible from an administrative standpoint,” because the income of each person using the PPE would have to be documented.
City staff members are working to develop and publish final guidance on use of the funds by mid-May.
After organizations submit proposals, “we then will make a recommendation to city commissioners,” Childers said.
“We are asking agencies to work together to avoid a duplication of efforts, Childers said, and focus on “basic life-sustaining efforts” like food, housing and utility payments, he said.
The process has been expedited in an effort to get the funds working in the community as soon as possible.
The city wants the funds “hopefully flowing in June,” Childers said.
