Motorists traveling on Whispering Hills Boulevard spanning Jennings Creek may not be aware that they’re driving over a dam.
“The culvert that’s there now is old,” Melissa Cansler, Bowling Green’s city engineer, told the Daily News. “It’s been there since the road was built probably back in the ‘50s. A lot has changed. There’s a lot more runoff to the stream with all the development.”
The inadequate passageway – a 6-foot round channel underneath the road – is to blame for a significant increase in flood elevation on the upstream side of the boulevard.
“The hole is too small to allow the volume of water to go through that needs to go through,” said Matt Powell, Bowling Green’s environmental manager. "This road that was built along through here is a dam."
Because of this, about two dozen homes – built long before FEMA first drew up the creek's flood plain map in 1993 – have found themselves within range of rising waters.
“So if somebody went to get a mortgage or somebody went to change insurance companies, those guys have the duty to check and see: is this in a flood plain?” Powell said. “And if it is, now it’s incumbent on you to purchase flood insurance.”
To remedy this, Bowling Green has applied for more than $1.3 million in Kentucky Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funding. If awarded, those dollars will be put to use re-engineering the neighborhood's troublesome culvert to potentially save homeowners some money on flood insurance.
“We’ve kind of had it on our radar for a while,” Cansler said. “At the end of the day, if we have the money from the grant, we can revise those flood maps to help get some of the properties hopefully out of that flood zone.”
According to a site map presented to the city Board of Commissioners, 18 single-family homes along Stonebridge Lane and Greenhill Street and an additional six multi-family homes on Stonebridge and Spring Creek Avenue are in the regulatory flood plain.
“These homes, for the most part, were here before the flood plain was mapped,” Powell said. “So what will happen to you is you’ll build a home, it's near water, and at some point FEMA comes along and they draw a map based on hydraulic modeling of that stream or of that watershed.”
But, if the city widens the culvert, that flood plain should narrow.
“It’s a line on a map, so it would be instantaneous,” Powell said. “The moment that we remove the old culvert and we free this thing up, the water itself is going to move more efficiently.”
He said the easy part is construction. The hard part is developing a mathematical model that proves that a wider channel would shrink the creek’s maximum borders, a complicated problem to be solved by a consultant before shovels are ever put into dirt.
“You have to build a new model with a new culvert size and show that the (flood plain) is going to be skinnier,” Powell said.
Once the modified culvert is installed, Cansler said the city would re-map the area on its own and submit the new flood boundaries to FEMA.
Powell said the paperwork process may take awhile – a two-year estimate might be a bit ambitious – but he is hoping to see some “accelerated activity” since the region has seen numerous disaster declarations in the recent past.
By Powell’s best guesstimate, about six of the homes might be situated too close to the creek to be taken out of the flood plain. But he has confidence in the rest.
“I think every other home would get out,” Powell said. “Every other one of them. Those guys are paying $5,000 to $11,000 a year in flood insurance.”
To go along with that, Powell said there’s a good chance that the revamped culvert could allow reconstruction to commence along the creek.
There were two homes in the flood plain on Stonebridge Lane that were flattened by the December 2021 tornadoes. Powell said no rebuild was allowed to take place due to their locations.
“You can’t build a home in a flood plain – that’s against our ordinance. It’s against the federal side,” he said. “You cannot mortgage, with federally backed mortgages, structures in a flood plain.”
Powell said if a property is affected by a disaster by under 50% of its value, that property can be repaired even if it is in a nonconforming state, like sitting on a flood plain.
But if a property is damaged by more than 50% of its value, Powell said it is considered “substantially damaged.”
“Now you’re building a new thing,” he said. “ ... Once you hit that, if that home is more than halfway damaged, the federal government says ‘no’. You cannot have any benefit. You cannot reconstruct this home so long as it would be nonconforming again.”
He said it’s a “very likely potential” that the homes could be reconstructed if the map is successfully redrawn.
He added that the project was of interest to the city because it was a chance to bring some more assistance to a part of town directly impacted by that winter’s disaster.
“This one had the most ‘right now’ impact for people who live in the community,” Powell said. “Right now, this makes a dramatic difference for these folks … Everything lines up for this one.”
Cansler said she is hopeful the project will alleviate water backup and get folks out of the flood plain.
“Fingers crossed we get that grant."