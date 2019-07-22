For the foreseeable future, the city of Bowling Green will be storing its new, unused recycling trailer.
In March, the city acquired the shamrock-hued trailer with a grant from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Kentucky Pride Fund, after Western Kentucky University included the city in its own application to replace old recycling bins with three new trailers.
The goal driving the decision to purchase the recycling trailer, which has been licensed and insured, was to reduce waste at public events and normalize the practice.
But now the city can’t find an economically viable vendor to accept the waste, according to Matt Powell, environmental manager for the city of Bowling Green.
“We weren’t able to find a single vendor to work with us,” Powell said. “It is disappointing. We were super excited to get it moving around. We were hoping to bring it out for the (Bowling Green) International Festival.”
Worldwide, waste pollution and recycling woes continue to escalate. In the past few years, China, the former dominant waste importer, virtually stopped accepting plastic waste imports and set strict standards for contamination – things like plastic grocery bags and pizza boxes contaminate recycling – on plastic, paper and cardboard.
The U.S. doesn’t have enough domestic manufacturers eager to purchase the discarded materials and has been sending waste to other countries with poor management practices, according to research from the Plastic Pollution Coalition. Some cities are sending recycling to landfills and incinerators, or just cut their curbside recycling programs. In May, Lexington stopped accepting paper products.
Bowling Green’s curbside recycling program might not be on the chopping block, but area vendors aren’t interested in increasing their load, according to Powell.
The city is weighing several options. It could transport the recycling to Louisville or Nashville, which could cost about $65 per ton, Powell said, or it could possibly retrofit the new trailer to create compartments for single-stream recycling – which is more valuable for vendors.
“It’s a big logistics issue we’re still trying to work our way through,” Powell said.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggers dailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.