The city of Bowling Green continues to grow with an expected 16% increase in occupational taxes, which are city government’s biggest source of revenue.
The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which was approved on a first reading by city commissioners Tuesday, features twice as much money allocated to capital improvement projects as the last budget and includes pay increases for city employees.
The city expects to see a 16.1% increase, or $8,776,250, in occupational fees over 2022 for a total of $60,133,000.
The budget presentation noted the increase in fees comes due to a number of factors, including newly created jobs, expansions and increased wages.
The Capital Improvement Program’s budget will increase to $47.7 million, up from $21.4 million in 2022, with 77.5% of the spending dedicated to municipal facilities and equipment. These include construction of a new fire station at the Kentucky Transpark, renovations to the Northside fire station and the creation of a public safety training center.
The budget also calls for full-time city personnel to receive a 7% cost-of-living adjustment in line with the Department for Local Government’s cost-of-living index. Pay schedule minimum and maximum rates would be adjusted.
Additionally, the minimum pay for part-time and seasonal city employees will increase to $12 an hour.
Other budgeted expenditures include $2 million for the resurfacing of about 18 miles of roads and $288,490 to phase in body and in-car camera replacements for the police department over the next five years.
Also Tuesday, commissioners authorized the use of Community Development Block Grant funds to be put toward improvements in Bowling Green’s Shake Rag historic district.
The funds will be put toward items such as affordable housing, historical signage and pedestrian lighting in the area.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of Shake Rag properties at 136 and 140 State St. and 533 E. Second Ave., owned by the Moses family, for the purposes of restoration and preservation.
The area is an important slice of local African-American history as the properties include the Southern Queen Hotel, which offered rooms to Black visitors who weren’t allowed to stay in Whites-only lodging.
Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, said the first thing that has to be done once the properties are acquired is “emergency stabilization” due to deterioration brought on by a lack of maintenance.
Childers said he has worked with the grandchildren of the Moses family to facilitate the city’s purchase of the properties.
The goal isn’t for the city to be the long-term owner of the properties, but that it can find a partner that can rehab them and “eventually create affordable housing,” Childers said.
“We’ll be making some investments to make sure that that story lives on, that property will be preserved,” Childers said.
Also approved was hero pay for essential city employees who served in the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act Local Fiscal Recovery funds will be distributed in parcels of up to $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time employees.
“When I think about those early days of the pandemic, we didn’t know what that threat was,” Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said. “Our brave men and women who went out every day, exposing themselves … I’m so grateful. I’m really, really glad that we were able to, in a tangible way, thank our employees for the incredible (jobs) and the brave work despite the personal cost risk to (themselves) and families.”
Commissioner Carlos Bailey echoed Beasley-Brown’s gratitude.
“They didn’t quit on the city, and they kept this city running,” Bailey said. He said the hero pay “is something that is needed, and this is just our way of saying ‘thank you.’ ”
Also approved Tuesday was a $695,888 bid from Infinity Pipeline Inc. to construct a multi-use pathway on Smallhouse Road.