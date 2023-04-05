Nearly eight years after the Department of Justice looked into the lack of diversity in the Bowling Green Police Department, the city’s minority recruitment efforts have stagnated.
In 2015, African Americans made up 5% of the police force, compared to 14% of Bowling Green’s population.
The city addressed the DOJ complaint by creating a 7-member Workforce Recruitment and Outreach Committee to revamp minority recruitment efforts. The unpaid, volunteer group was required to meet at least quarterly to meet its goals.
WROC made a few key changes to the city’s hiring process, including ending a police exam that disproportionately kept minority candidates out of the force, targeting job advertisements to diverse communities, having WROC members sit in on job interviews and holding events where members of diverse communities could interact with city employees.
By 2016, the police force had increased to 12% minority officers, and the DOJ announced the end of its investigation without taking any action against the city.
The WROC remained. But from 2016 to 2019, the percentage of city employees classified as minorities across all departments stayed between 13 and 14%, according to previous Daily News reporting.
In January 2023, that percentage had dropped slightly to 12.3%, according to data provided by the city.
This is not representative of the broader Bowling Green minority population, which was last recorded at 28.1%, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Data on the race and ethnicities of all city employees from 2020 to 2022 was not available, but the percentage of new city hires classified as minorities during those years was 15.3%, 28.3% and 22.6%, respectively.
When city leaders got together for an all-day work session in January to plan for Bowling Green’s future, the state of the WROC was a major shared concern.
Leaders felt that while the committee continued to raise concerns about minority representation, it wasn’t going out of its way to reach pockets of diverse potential job applicants. The WROC had become a committee of more talk than action.
“We need to get into the gaps,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
After a lengthy discussion, the group agreed to look into what was and wasn’t working with the WROC in the coming months. In late February, Mayor Todd Alcott met with human resources staff, City Commissioner Carlos Bailey and former WROC member Dr. Martha Sales to do just that.
“We have not yet made any changes to our WROC, however we came to a belief the board was currently serving more as a perfunctory role, rather than making impactful changes and recommendations,” Alcott wrote in an email to the Daily News.
“... it was also discussed we have pockets of excellence in some of our city, and there was interest on how to duplicate this success, however we didn’t determine the how, or what’s next.”
Now, the group has decided to hire Dr. Terry Daniels of FocalPoint Business Coaching as a consultant to help develop what’s next for the WROC. It will take a few months before the city has a recommended way forward, Alcott said.
In addition to his consulting business, Daniels is the The Foundry’s executive director, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of human resources, a pastor and a member of WKU’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alumni Council.
“I think the combination of all of that can be used to build that bridge,” Alcott said.
Daniels was just hired, but he has some initial goals. First, he wants to understand the city’s goals.
Second, he plans to identify the key players in Bowling Green’s diverse communities in order to begin building bridges.
Third, Daniels said he would pinpoint the differences between what working age people in those communities want out of a job and what the city is asking for to see if there is a way to close those gaps.
“I think it’s an opportunity for Bowling Green to set itself apart – to make something work,” he said.