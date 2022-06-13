Thirty years ago, bus driver and football coach Jimmy Bailey stood before the Bowling Green City Commission with one goal: preserve State Street High School, an important fixture for the city’s African American community.
Ultimately, the property was not saved. The school was torn down. But the fighting spirit of preservation carried on.
City Commissioner Carlos Bailey followed in his uncle’s footsteps Tuesday, joining the other members of the city commission in a 5-0 vote to purchase and preserve the Southern Queen Hotel, another icon of local Black history.
“I wish he was here, I’d love to have this conversation with my uncle,” Bailey said. “It’s making sure that the history of that hotel is still there. It’s a symbol of our past – it may not always be a happy past, but it’s a symbol of economic achievement that African Americans had a place to stay.”
Jimmy Bailey passed away in 2007, but Carlos Bailey knows his uncle would be proud.
“If he was here, he would be proud that his nephew was able to preserve that history,” he said.
The project is a special one for the commissioner, as his connection to the area runs deep.
“State Street means a lot to me, it’s like home,” Bailey said. “State Street Baptist Church is where I got baptized. State Street, the Shake Rag community, is where my mother and grandparents used to live; it’s my foundation. It’s my roots.”
The Southern Queen has stood at 140 State St. since 1906, serving as a hotel for Black travelers who were not allowed to stay in Whites-only lodging. It was featured in the famed “Green Book” guide for Black travelers.
“There’s a long list of artists that used to come to Bowling Green and stay at the Southern Queen. Tina Turner was one of them,” Bailey said.
He hopes the restoration process is thoughtful.
“Whatever happens to it, it’s intelligent to where it generates money but also keeps the history of what it once was intact,” Bailey said. A thoughtful restoration may include finding African American owners for the property and “not getting rid of the history and putting something else inside.”
Some possible futures for the Queen include a conversion to a museum or bed and breakfast. Bailey proposed that the building operate as a living museum of sorts.
“It could be a museum but also have a kitchen inside, so you could eat some type of soul food and learn the history behind the Southern Queen and Shake Rag,” he said.
Restoring a property from the early 1900s is not without challenges and danger. The presence of lead and asbestos are two issues the restoration team may face.
“We anticipate those things (lead, asbestos) to be present,” said Brent Childers, director of Bowling Green neighborhood and community services. “We’ll assess and mitigate those.”
Childers said the structure has a large hole in its roof, which has allowed rainwater to damage the interior.
“There’s some other structural issues, some sagging in some areas,” Childers said. “We’ll get in there and assess if that’s emergency stabilization or just part of rehab.”
Childers worked with the grandchildren of the building owners the Moses family to facilitate the purchase, which also included two other structures in the area that were historically Black housing.
Showcasing the city’s vision for the property and what it can become after restoration was key to finalizing the agreement. The grandchildren are from out of state, but still hold memories of the Southern Queen and its surrounding area from their early childhoods.
“They have a personal connection to these properties – they’re not just buildings, these are personal connections to these families,” Childers said.
Childers gave an approximate timeline for the project. Closing will take about 30 days, and from that point, emergency stabilization will take around 60 days.
While the site is not currently designated as a historical site, if it is named so in the future, there are grants available to help with maintenance and upkeep.
“It’ll help out the new owner and make sure it’s a viable property that teaches people, but also generates income,” Bailey said.
The next owners of the property will be chosen after a proposal process where potential partners can “present their visions to the city, and part of the agreement will be to keep the house in a historical state,” Childers said.