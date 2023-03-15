The City of Bowling Green Animal Protection Division will sponsor its first free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday.
The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pedigo Park at 1341 Normalview Drive.
Brad Schargorodski, code compliance and animal protection division manager for the city, said the need for the clinic was identified by animal control officers.
"Officers noticed the need in some areas of town where there were barriers that pet owners faced getting vaccines for their animals, such as language, economic and transportation," he said.
They then contacted the Humane Society of the United States about the idea for the clinic.
"They (the Humane Society) were really excited about the idea and provided us grant money," he said. "All of that money goes to buy the vaccines and needles, so that means vaccinations are 100% free. We know there is definitely a need financially, and hopefully this is one last thing that pet owners will have to worry about."
Schargorodski said many people don't realize that the rabies vaccination is required by state for law any dog, cat or ferret over 4 months old.
He hopes the clinic will be a way that pet owners who have a difficult time obtaining vaccinations can have a chance to protect their pet.
"If you can walk, drive or get there, we will vaccinate your animals and there will be no questions asked," he said.
Dr. Debbie Shoulders, a local veterinarian, has agreed to complete the vaccines and paperwork.
"She also saw the need, and for that, we are very grateful," he said. "We can't thank Dr. Shoulders and the Humane Society enough for all of their help."
Schargorodski said three additional clinics will be offered on May 20 at West End Park on West Main Avenue, July 8 at Preston Miller Park and Sept. 16 at Hills Bark Park on Cave Mill Road (pet owners will enter on the Debbie Drive side).
"That's four opportunities to get your animals vaccinated free of charge," he said. "We are hoping to help a lot of folks out and if they can't make this first one, there are three other clinics they can bring their animals to."
To participate in the clinic, pets must be at least 4 months old, cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.