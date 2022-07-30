Lost River Cave suds

Suds surround Lost River Cave's tour boat at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The recurring soapy issue has gotten worse in the last six months, Lansden said. 

 Courtesy of Rho Lansden

The city of Bowling Green plans to conduct a more "exhaustive and precise" groundwater study with Western Kentucky University as suds incidents escalate at Lost River Cave, according to Matt Powell, Bowling Green Public Works environmental manager.

