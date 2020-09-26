Amid tightened budgets caused by the coronavirus-fueled economic slowdown, the city of Bowling Green is slated to do about $1.8 million in road repaving projects in the coming year. That amount is slightly down from the roughly $2 million the city has been spending on repaving in recent years.
Greg Meredith, city Public Works Department director, said the city budget “was formulated in the height of the pandemic” and was thus conservative on spending. He said the city also expects fewer state dollars for repaving as gas tax revenue is expected to be down.
Still, with the $1.8 million budgeted, “we are fortunate we still got a lot of streets,” he said.
At the Sept. 15 city commission meeting, commissioners approved a bid from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone of Bowling Green for $1.52 million for the repaving projects. The municipal order allows for additional road work to be done as needed for a cap of $1.8 million in road repaving.
The approved bid calls for repaving or patching 17.4 miles of city roads and 57 handicap ramp replacements. Some of the older sidewalk ramps do not meet federal standards for handicap accessibility, Meredith said, and replacing them when road work is being done “is a federal mandate.”
The 17.4 miles to be repaved includes a little more than 3 miles of the roads in Fairview Cemetery No. 2, the newer portion of the city cemetery.
“Their condition was such that they need to be repaired,” Meredith said. He said the contractor will work with cemetery staff to ensure that the cemetery remains accessible during the work.
Overall, Meredith said some of the road repavings will be completed by the end of this year with the rest by the end of the next fiscal year in July.
– A full list of the city roads to be repaved is on the city website, www.bgky.org.
