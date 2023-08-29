It’ll take more than a fresh coat of paint and a new layer of carpet, but the historic Southern Queen Hotel is ready for new ownership to bring her back to life.
The City of Bowling Green is seeking developers with an eye for historic preservation to restore the Shake Rag landmark, intending to launch an official request for proposals later this week.
“We have done all of the stuff that we’re going to do,” said Brent Childers, director of Neighborhood and Community Services. “Now it’s about ‘what is the plan for the next user.’ That is what the RFP will help us identify; who that is and what their vision is.”
Childers said the RFP will launch Sept. 1 and remain open for 60 days. Interested parties will need to explain how they intend to use the property and why that use would be beneficial to the Shake Rag neighborhood, one of Bowling Green's historic Black districts.
According to Childers, the RFP lays out that the property would be transferred, and respondents will have to detail what that transfer would look like. He said someone could offer a purchase price, but the city will ultimately determine the new owners based on what is best for the community.
The city was approved to purchase the former hotel, along with 136 State St. and 533 E. 2nd Ave., last June. Childers said the buildings can be bundled together or developers can submit proposals regarding individual properties.
The jewel of the bunch, the Southern Queen, has stood tall on State Street since 1906. It served Black travelers who could not stay in whites-only lodging due to segregation, providing hot meals and a place to rest.
It was listed in the “Green Book,” the early 20th century guide to businesses that would accept Black visitors. Performers like Tina Turner have spent time under its roof.
Childers said the city has met with neighbors and gathered feedback on what they would and would not like to see happen to the building. A major consideration for any proposal the city receives is how the history of both the building and Shake Rag will shine through any future use.
“We’re not looking for complete redevelopment in the sense of demolition and starting over,” Childers said. “This building will have to be saved. It’s just (finding out) what is that plan, and what is that use.”
He said the city has invested about $60,000 into stabilization and cleanup measures across the three properties.
The city installed a new floor system and retreaded the main staircase to make it safe to move around the hotel. The middle interior had suffered significant sagging, which was addressed with a series of vertical posts.
“We’ve got the (posts) spread around just to provide temporary structure,” Childers said.
He said five dumpsters worth of debris was taken out from the hotel and there was at least one room that couldn’t be accessed until it was fully cleaned up.
Childers said several totes of historical items – pictures, old articles, “things that tell the Southern Queen’s story” – were saved, but there was “a lot of junk you had to sift through.”
Fragments of history still linger throughout the property, like a $5 Citizens National Bank check from late hotel operator Dolores Moses made out to Houchens Grocery found tucked in a 1966 calendar.
Dresses in dry cleaning wrap still sit in a bedroom closet. Tiny buzzers remain in the upstairs hallway that would have alerted hotel staff to patrons’ needs, sending employees up the kitchen stairwell to bring food.
A massive metal boiler, the former beating heart of the hotel, sits dormant in the dark basement. A nearby alcove is thought to be the old coal chute that delivered its fuel.
While the passage of time has left plenty of artifacts in its wake, it has not been too kind to the structure itself. Broken windows abound, wallpaper is peeling off in lengthy sheets and various holes dot the second floor ceiling.
Childers said the Southern Queen was in the worst shape out of the three properties and water damage will be the largest challenge facing development.
An exterior wall of the building has been noticeably warped from years of accumulated water and he said leaks are still impacting some of the rooms.
“It’s so pervasive,” Childers said. “They’re going to have to go find where it all is and piece it all back together. There’s just too much over too much time.”
Childers said the restoration won’t be a job for everyone, but the hotel’s myriad issues can be mitigated by a developer with the right mindset.
“With the right vision, with the right desire, with the right motivation, it can all be fixed.”