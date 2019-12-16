The Bowling Green City Commission is slated to vote Tuesday on a trial period for a program to help address the city’s feral cat population.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society has been working on a “Community Cat Program” in which feral cats are caught, spayed or neutered and then released back to the outdoors.
The humane society received a $90,000 grant this year from the Petco Foundation to start the program and end the practice of cat euthanization, which officials said hasn’t worked in decreasing the feral cat population.
The city’s current code of ordinances doesn’t allow for such a program, but a municipal order on the agenda for Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. commission meeting at City Hall would allow the program to run on a trial basis.
The trial period would go to June 30, 2021, at which time the commission could extend the program or amend the city’s code of ordinances to allow the program to run permanently, according to a memo from city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers.
“This is a program that’s going to work,” Tracy Moser, an educator at the humane society, previously told the Daily News. “Even Disneyland uses this exact same program. The food they generate there attracts pests, and a stabilized cat colony controls the pests. ... We can’t adopt our way out of this situation.”
Also Tuesday, commissioners are slated to vote on:
- accepting a $182,400 bid from Parlayne Outdoor Solutions of Alvaton for bunker improvements at CrossWinds Golf Course.
- approving a $57,870 bid from Bluegrass Fire Equipment of McConnelsville, Ohio, for turnout gear for the Bowling Green Fire Department.
