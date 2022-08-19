Bowling Green city officials recently embarked on a trip to Little Rock, Ark., to take some inspiration from its riverfront back to the commonwealth.
The city of Bowling Green has long planned to overhaul 70 acres of land along the Barren River on the northeast side of town. The area, which is partially on top of an old landfill, would be used to create a unique and dynamic riverfront for residents.
After 28 months of waiting, the project finally got off the ground in June when the city received a long-overdue $750,000 grant for riverfront development.
Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said Little Rock was picked as the destination because it’s a “medium-sized town that we could compare ourselves to.”
Bowling Green has a smaller population, but both cities have public universities and are located alongside rivers.
Little Rock’s Riverfront Park stretches for 11 blocks on the southern side of the Arkansas River, boasting an amphitheater, a sculpture garden, a splash park, a nature center and more.
“We did find out they had a lot of in-house architects and designers that had done a lot of the work,” Meisel said. “It’s a massive park, nowhere near the size of what ours will be.”
One thing that caught the group’s eye was the amount of local art that had been worked into the project.
“The artwork was really interesting. They set up a committee or commission that decided on what will make it into the different sections of the artwork,” Meisel said.
While it’s too early in the planning phase to know if Bowling Green will take a similar route with artwork, he said it’s a possibility.
“If it’s done right it looks really good,” Meisel said.
Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater could serve as a larger model for Bowling Green’s planned riverfront version. The concert venue has a capacity of more than 8,000 and has attracted big ticket names like ZZ Top.
Meisel said Bowling Green “may not build something that large and big,” but it provided a strong reference point.
The city will take a fresh look at its plans for the riverfront site with its newfound inspiration.
The project contains multiple phases and an architect has not yet been hired, but Meisel said this will not be something the city will rush.
“We’re going to make this really special,” Meisel said. “We’re not going to cut corners.”