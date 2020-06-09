The city of Bowling Green is replacing its popular Select Neighborhood Action Program grants with a streamlined program amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The SNAP program began in 1999 and entails giving neighborhood groups grants for a variety of community enhancement projects, from new entrance signs to community gardens and support for neighborhood organizations.
But there were key parts of SNAP requirements “that would be difficult to meet this year” amid the pandemic, Neighborhood Services Coordinator Karen Foley said. Namely, that the neighborhood group meet at least once a year and that a representative of the group attend a city-run training session.
“We knew that wasn’t going to work” this year, she said with so many group events canceled.
Enter the Flexible Neighborhood Grant program unveiled this week.
“The key word is ‘flexible,’ “ Foley said. “We don’t know what the next few months will bring.”
The FNG program eliminates matching fund requirements, application deadlines and other guidelines such as the community training requirement.
Foley said the city is looking for “innovative” projects with a focus on things that unify neighbors.
She gave as examples things like art projects, programs where neighbors check on one another and other efforts of the type being highlighted in Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus updates.
Projects that help provide relief to essential workers or vulnerable populations during the pandemic are also eligible for the program.
“I am interested in seeing what kinds of things people suggest,” Foley said.
In recent years, SNAP has been budgeted for around $40,000. The amount of FNG funding has not been set as the upcoming fiscal year budget has not yet been approved.
– To review the basic guidelines, sample project ideas and submit an application, visit bgky.org/neighborhoods/flexible-neigh borhood-grant.
