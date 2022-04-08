As local business owners continue to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the Dec. 11 tornadoes, the city of Bowling Green has found a way to offer further assistance.
The city commission on March 15 authorized creation of a small business tornado relief program that would give business owners who employ fewer than 50 employees and whose businesses were directly in the path of the tornadoes a five-year property tax rebate.
Owners would have the option to start their tax rebate this year, or they can push it to 2023.
Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward said while the program isn’t available to the public yet, the goal is to have the application on the city’s website to access by late summer.
“An individual can apply for their rebate on their 2022 property tax in October,” she said. “That would be the first opportunity they would have to file for a rebate. They still have to pay the property tax, but then they can apply for a refund through the application process.”
Schaller-Ward said the city will work on a GIS system to identify if a property was within the areas affected by the tornadoes.
Businesses outside the zones will not be eligible for the rebate.
“Many of those small businesses are locally owned and operated,” she said. “This was an opportunity the board wanted to present in order to help them after the devastation. It’s another opportunity for the city to keep those small businesses in Bowling Green.”
Mayor Todd Alcott brought forth the motion during last month’s city commissioners meeting. He said he went to City Manager Jeff Meisel in an attempt to create another avenue for small businesses to apply for relief.
“His team came up with some concessions that are very fair and reasonable, and I think that will help our businesses be able to stand back up that were hurt the hardest,” Alcott said. “We give economic concessions to new businesses to entice them to come to Bowling Green, but I hope this is an enticement to get them to stay in Bowling Green.”
Alcott said owners would be offered to delay their tax rebate to 2023 due to some business assessments being lowered after the damage they sustained in the storm.
The rebate will be available for owners who rent businesses as well.
“Our community is resilient. Our businesses were taking care of others (after the tornadoes),” Alcott said. “This is a five-year rebate for the net profit for businesses with under 50 employees. We are putting this out to the public and just know that this is our effort. It has the support of all the city commissioners. We didn’t budget for this, but this is something we feel is necessary to do.”
During the meeting, City Commissioner Carlos Bailey said the rebate plan was “a great proposal” and told Alcott he had his complete support.
“It’s something that will help stand these businesses back up,” Bailey said.