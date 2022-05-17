The effort to establish an Entertainment Destination Center in downtown Bowling Green is moving into the action phase.
After years of discussion, the city commission earlier this month approved filing an application with the state for an EDC, where the open carry of alcohol would be allowed at certain times.
To prepare for the district’s opening, officials are working on adding things like trash cans to the district area.
The city is looking to add about 30 trash cans in the EDC area, said Brent Childers, head of the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
“Some will be new and some we will be moving around,” he said.
Also on the to-do list is ordering signage – some will indicate the boundaries of the EDC and some will be displayed in participating businesses.
Those businesses number “about a dozen to start with,” Childers said.
A logo and marketing campaign for the EDC is also in development, as are discussions with the police department regarding what resources will be needed to enforce laws in the area.
The drinks will have to be purchased through an approved vendor and will have a QR code containing information about the EDC.
Plans are for the EDC to be in place starting this summer, with limited hours of Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The proposed boundary map for the EDC extends for a portion of the area from Sixth to 11th avenues and Kentucky to Chestnut streets. The proposed area encompasses Bowling Green Ballpark, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Circus Square and Fountain Square parks.
The districts are allowed through state legislation passed in 2016. A growing number of cities, such as Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah, have EDCs.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.
