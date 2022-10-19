The Bowling Green City Commissioners meet
Buy Now

The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in City Hall. 

 By SARAH MICHELS smichels@bgdailynews.com

Bowling Green small businesses that were in the path of the December tornadoes can now apply for up to five years of tax relief from the city. 

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you