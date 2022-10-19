Bowling Green small businesses that were in the path of the December tornadoes can now apply for up to five years of tax relief from the city.
The online application's launch was announced at the Bowling Green City Commission meeting Tuesday. The city will provide up to a 100% tax refund for the city-only portion of property tax for commercial property and/or the city net profit tax for five years.
The first step to secure the tax rebate is to confirm eligibility. Qualifying small businesses must have been in the path of the tornado, which can be checked by entering the business' address in the Small Business Tornado Relief Program heat map on the city's website.
Businesses must also meet other criteria, which include:
- having a current City of Bowling Green registration;
- being up-to-date with any taxes or fee payments owed to the city;
- employing fewer than 50 full-time workers;
- not currently using any other city incentives, including Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs), JDIP, Annexation Rebates, and Historical Moratoriums; and
- providing a narrative explanation of how the business was negatively impacted by the December tornadoes.
The application due date is Dec. 31, 2023. The tax rebates are non-transferrable, meaning that if the affected business property is sold, the new owners will not get the rebate.
If a business owns an affected property but is currently housed somewhere else, it may be eligible for up to a 50% net profit rebate until moving back into the impacted property, at which point it can earn up to a 100% rebate. Likewise, if a business moves out of the impacted property to a property outside of the tornado zone, its maximum net profit rebate will decrease to 50%.
In other news, the city commission approved an application for a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant that would tighten the city's cybersecurity measures. The $395,809 grant would pay for a more secure password management system and cybersecurity personnel.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the grant application is a preemptive step to avoid the consequences of a potential future cyberattack.
“As you all know ... the cyber attacks are happening more and more often. We're doing all we can to fight these things off," Meisel said. "But you can't seem to do enough on these things. And once they get here, they get you and you're at their mercy. So we thought this was an excellent opportunity to help beef up our security here.“
The city commission also approved a $655,000 grant application through the Federal Transit Administration for FY22 under the Section 5310 program, which is designed to enhance the mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Bowling Green would use the funds to buy two vehicles for complimentary door-to-door pickup as part of the city's ADA transit program, Meisel said.