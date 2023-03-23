Civil rights activist to speak April 18 at The Capitol

Civil rights activist Hezekiah Watkins will speak at 6 p.m. April 18 at The Capitol.

 Submitted

A lifelong civil rights activist and the youngest member of the Freedom Riders, Hezekiah Watkins, will discuss his life experiences at 6 p.m. April 18 at The Capitol Arts Center.

