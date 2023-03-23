A lifelong civil rights activist and the youngest member of the Freedom Riders, Hezekiah Watkins, will discuss his life experiences at 6 p.m. April 18 at The Capitol Arts Center.
“It’s going to be a really important event,” said Magnolia Gramling, The Capitol’s manager.
Watkins was just 13 when he joined the Freedom Riders. The group of over 400 young people risked their lives to participate in nonviolent protests against racism in the 1960s.
According to information on visitjackson.com, Watkins’s pursuit of civil rights began when he was a boy growing up in a quiet neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.
His curiosity in the Freedom Riders led him to concocting a plan with his friends to fake a stomach bug after church one day to sneak out and see the activists at Jackson’s Greyhound bus station.
Upon their arrival at the bus station, they had discovered that most of the Freedom Riders had been rounded up and arrested, and Watkins’ friends had jokingly pushed him into the Greyhound station. Before he could get out, a security officer caught him. He was arrested and taken to Parchman Prison, where he was put on death row and remained for five days.
He was then released by Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett and has since devoted most of his life to pursuing equality and civil rights, having been arrested many times.
Gramling said that even though it’s been a generation since the Freedom Riders’ fight against injustice, it should be noted that “a lot of the issues they fought against we still see insidiously today. This generational overlap on how we continue to have to fight this fight is important and should be talked about,” she said. “It shows that we really haven’t made as much progress as we sometimes think we have.”
She said to have a living, breathing person from that time period speaking to the community about oppression and the nonviolent forms of activism used to bring about change is significant and something that still rings true today.
“We are incredibly honored to host an event like this,” she said.