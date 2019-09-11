Jordan Clarke, a 26-year veteran of the insurance industry, has joined the board of directors at Hancock Bank & Trust. He is a principal with Charles M. Moore Insurance.
Clarke is a graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Business. He specializes in commercial insurance, workers compensation and employee benefits.
Clarke has been involved in leadership roles with many community organizations, including the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, United Way and Allen County Schools Site-Based Council. He currently serves on the Center for Courageous Kids board and is chairman of the Allen County/Scottsville Industrial Development Authority.
