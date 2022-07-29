Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton has been honored by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators as the state's superintendent of the year.
Clayton, who has led the county school system since 2013, was surprised with the 2023 Superintendent of the Year award at the KASA Annual Leadership Institute recently held in Louisville.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized as Kentucky's Superintendent of the Year and although this may be an individual award, it actually reflects the combined effort, expertise and commitment of all 3,000 TEAM WCPS employees who are truly committed to our students and their families," Clayton said in a news release.
During his tenure as superintendent, Clayton has overseen a 25% growth in WCPS students, which now number about 18,000 in grades pre-K through 12 representing 103 languages spoken and 89 nationalities.
More than $200 million in capital improvements have also taken place in the district under Clayton's watch, including the construction of three new elementary schools and major athletic renovations to each of the district's four high schools.
Kentucky's first international high school, Geo International High School, opened in 2016, an establishment that Clayton oversaw.
WCPS has also opened the first Computer Science Immersion Elementary School in the state and established the Beacon Virtual Academy and Jackson Academy Alternative Elementary schools.
"During Mr. Clayton's tenure, he has led our district with exemplary integrity and professionalism," WCPS board of education chair Kerry Young said in the news release. "While he has mentored new principals and leaders in Warren County, growing their leadership capacity, he has also mentored superintendents across the state as he is a true believer in lifelong learning and continued growth."
With the honor from the state superintendents association, Clayton is eligible as a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year Award to be given in 2023 by the American Association of School Administrators.
