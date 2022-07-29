Rob Clayton

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton (second from right) is pictured after receiving the Kentucky Association of School Administrators 2023 Superintendent of the Year award.

 Submitted

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton has been honored by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators as the state's superintendent of the year.

