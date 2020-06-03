Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton pointed Tuesday toward a mix of in-person and distance learning as the district’s most viable option to reopen schools in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
During a question-and-answer session livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, Clayton stressed the importance of reopening schools and said the district’s tentative restart date remains Aug. 5. That date could change, but “we’re not going to move it up,” Clayton said.
“Our public schools are critical infrastructure pieces to our economy and really to our everyday way of life,” Clayton said.
Some form of distance learning will be used, he said, although he added it will be much more rigorous than the at-home learning students experienced this spring.
“That being said, as we move forward, we still need to position ourselves to be able to offer both distance learning for those that will need distance learning … but then also the in-person classroom instruction that we’ve become accustomed to. That’s really our planning process,” he said.
More than 500 people tuned in to watch the discussion, with others submitting dozens of questions that organizers condensed into broad topics.
Clayton took questions about how to access summer meal services and a federal food assistance benefit, the fate of a graduation celebration the district wants to hold in early August, and what instruction and extracurricular activities might look like going forward.
He opened the event by sharing a development he’d just learned Tuesday afternoon following a superintendents call with Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown – strict social distancing recommendations for school buses would change going forward.
“We had been advised up (until) this afternoon’s web-call that we would have to maintain the social distancing guidelines on a bus ... ,” Clayton said. “We were advised today that that capacity limitation has been lifted.”
Previously, the recommendation was that schools should limit and stagger students on school buses with ample space between each student, a practice that would have drastically reduced school bus capacity.
Lately though, Clayton said state officials have backed off that recommendation given the significant logistical challenges involved and the expense for local districts.
Clayton stressed that the recommendations from state agencies aren’t intended to be all-encompassing rules, but guidelines districts are supposed to navigate with their local public health department.
“They are not specifically requirements,” he said.
The current expectation is that most students would need to wear face masks on school buses, with some exceptions for students with developmental or health considerations. Another logistical hurdle, Clayton said, will be taking each student’s temperature before they board their bus each morning. School buses should keep masks on hand in case students don’t bring their own, however.
During the afternoon call with superintendents, district leaders pitched several ideas, one of which included schools using Plexiglass as a barrier between students in the classroom. Kentucky Department for Public Health officials said they would consider the idea.
Parents should expect that WCPS will do everything in its power to safeguard students’ health and safety, Clayton said, but it won’t be foolproof. COVID-19 cases among students and school staff are bound to happen, and when one does, it won’t necessarily trigger a school closure, he said.
“What we will do is work closely with our local health officials,” Clayton said, along with using state and federal recommendations as a guide for how to move forward. In the event, the school would move to follow cleaning protocols, he said.
Parents could learn more in early July, Clayton said.
“We feel like a 30-day window at a minimum is sufficient, considering the circumstances,” he said.
Clayton also took the opportunity to share the latest guidance around extracurricular activities, including youth sports.
During a period that started Monday, some fall sports can start taking baby steps toward a semblance of normalcy. Coaches can meet with their players, albeit in groups of no more than 10 people, including coaches. Adults are expected to wear face coverings, Clayton said. Students do not need masks, “so long as it’s outside,” he said.
The Kentucky Department of Education said workouts for high-contact sports and practices for low-contact sports can begin June 15-28. Both football and basketball have been identified as high-contact sports, so no sport-affiliated equipment can be used for those workouts. There is no announced date for when basketball or other high-contact sports can resume. Low-contact sports can resume competition June 29, but this doesn’t include school against school competition.
As for other extracurricular activities, Clayton relayed another new recommendation – band members who practice some instruments will need to remain 10 feet away from one another because of aerosolized respiratory droplets that could spread the virus.
The district also continues to plan for a graduation ceremony it wants to hold during the first weekend of August. Clayton said more concrete plans will be developed as the summer plays out.
